Tech Giant Microsoft Announces Widespread Layoffs

As threats of a possible recession loom large, several organizations have been forced to consider layoffs in recent months as they try to limit costs, especially after several experienced widespread job growth in previous years.

Now, Microsoft has announced that they will also be laying off around 5% of their workforce, with around 10,000 employees being affected. The cuts come as several other big-name tech companies, such as Meta, Salesforce, and Amazon have all faced cuts in their workforce.

The tech industry has experienced face-paced growth for years, backed by rampant changes in the landscape and the emergence of giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple. However, as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella noted in his message to employees, consumers have been forced to change their ideas of what they want due to difficult economic conditions.

"These are the kinds of hard choices we have made throughout our 47-year history to remain a consequential company in this industry that is unforgiving to anyone who doesn't adapt to platform shifts," Nadella said.

Nadella added that the company is expected to continue hiring in different "strategic" areas, but did not give any indication as to which areas would be receiving cuts, or if some divisions will see bigger layoffs than others.

Recently Microsoft has been investing heavily in its artificial intelligence technologies, with start-up OpenAI receiving significant funding. Furthering their confidence in the success of AI, Nadella went on in his note to employees to make special mention of the division, calling it "the next major wave of computing," per NPR.

The layoffs also came as Party City, another major brand in the U.S., announced earlier today that they would be filing for bankruptcy.