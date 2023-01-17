Kari Lake Reportedly Mulling 2024 Election Bid

Photo by Gage Skidmore via CC SA 2.0

Despite her loss in the Arizona gubernatorial race in the 2022 midterm elections to former Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, former newscaster Kari Lake is not passing up her chance at holding office, as the fiery Lake is now reportedly looking to challenge another prominent voice in Arizona politics, Kyrsten Sinema.

According to CNN's Kate Sullivan, Lake is reportedly considering going after Sinema in the 2024 election, where she will possibly be facing multiple challenges, including from Democrat Ruben Gallego. Sinema made headlines after she decided to leave the Democratic Party earlier this year, realigning herself as an independent, citing divisions with parts of the party.

Lake, a Republican, never conceded defeat in the 2022 gubernatorial race, as she has continuously claimed election fraud, saying that there were issues with election counting machines and extended delays for voters in Maricopa County. County election officials have repeatedly denied these claims, saying that all voters were able to cast their votes in the election, although they have acknowledged that there were issues with some of the printers. However, the officials say that none of those printer issues resulted in improper tallies.

Thus far, courts have disagreed with Lake, with a judge ruling against her in December, rejecting her lawsuit that would have the results of the election overturned, according to CNN. Many experts agreed with the ruling, arguing that Lake had not brought forward enough evidence to justify the entire reversal of an election. Hobbs was inaugurated as Governor of Arizona on January 2nd.

Lake later tweeted that she would appeal the decision.