President Biden to Visit California

Following a series of severe winter storms that battered the state, wreaking havoc all along the coast, President Joe Biden has announced that he will be traveling to California this week in order to evaluate the damage and speak to officials handling the aftermath.

The White House announced Monday that President Biden would be traveling to California on Thursday, where he will meet with emergency officials to discuss their response plan following the severe winter weather. He will also be evaluating if there is a need for additional federal support to help aid the relief effort.

Biden approved a major disaster declaration this weekend for the state, opening up federal funds.

The president's visit comes as the Golden State was battered by a series of storms, leaving many without any break from the winter weather. Weeks of heavy rain and snow have flooded swathes of land, displacing residents throughout the state.

While the rain would normally be celebrated as the state has continuously dealt with drought conditions, the seemingly constant stream of storms back to back since Christmas has left communities reeling and seeking help in their recovery efforts.

Governor Gavin Newsom thanked President Biden this weekend for the declaration and his support, while still warning Californians to "remain vigilant."

Unfortunately, due to the heavy snowfall that impacted higher elevations, the risk of flooding will continue for the state well into the year, with State Climatologist Michael Anderson stating that the state's snowpack levels are setting the stage for potentially "dealing with flood issues as we move through the snowmelt season," per NBC News.