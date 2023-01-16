Investigation Launched Following Near-Miss at JFK International Airport

Photo by Jan Rosolino on Unsplash

Organized chaos may be the best way to describe the scenes at an airport as packed in as John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, as was the case last week at the busy airport, until a near miss occurred on a runway, prompting air traffic controllers to quickly call for an aborted takeoff.

Officials are now investigating the incident, which occurred last Friday at the iconic airport. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 was reportedly set for takeoff when air traffic controllers were forced to quickly cancel their takeoff clearance after they noticed an American Airlines flight crossing the runway in front of the departing aircraft. The Delta flight was able to successfully avoid a potentially tragic accident, coming to a complete halt, but the sudden stop was reportedly felt by all on board, according to NBC News.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that the Delta flight came to a halt around 1,000 short of the crossing American Airlines Boeing 777. That American Airlines flight reportedly had not been given clearance to cross the runway, leading to the incident. The flight departed to London twenty minutes later, according to ABC 7 New York.

The Delta flight was forced to return to its gate following the incident and passengers were required to deplane. They were then delayed overnight, with passengers receiving sleeping accommodations.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are now reviewing the incident, as they will look to pinpoint where exactly communications with both planes and air traffic controllers went wrong.

Friday's incident also came after the FAA had its Notice to Air Missions system fail on January 11th, prompting a nationwide ground stop. Operations were eventually restored but not before causing significant delays around the country. That incident is also under investigation.