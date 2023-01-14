House Republicans to Consider Expunging Trump Impeachments

Photo by Gage Skidmore va CC SA 2.0

House Republicans will reportedly be considering the expungement of former President Donald Trump's impeachments, with Kevin McCarthy saying that they would "look at it."

Speaker McCarthy, responding to questions from reporters Thursday, says that he has acknowledged requests from other Republicans in the House to consider the possibility of expunging Trump's impeachments, saying that they will be looking into doing so, according to The Hill.

“I would understand why members would want to bring that forward,” McCarthy said before addressing some other Republican policy issues.

“But I understand why individuals want to do it, and we’d look at it,” he added.

In the previous Congress, dozens of House Republicans, including Representative Markwayne Mullin, introduce a resolution to remove Trump's impeachment from the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Mullin also led another group to expunge his impeachment in December of 2019 that stemmed from the alleged withholding of military aid to Ukraine.

McCarthy has been active since finally achieving victory in a contentious House Speaker vote that almost led to a physical altercation on the House Floor. To achieve the required votes, McCarthy had to make several concessions to other members of Congress, the full extent of which is not known. Axios reports that several of the concessions were committee assignments and chairmanships, as well as an agreement to steer the House toward certain policies favored by the Freedom Caucus.

However, in the Tuesday meeting telling his fellow Republicans of their plans in Congress, Axios reports that McCarthy still did not disclose all of the concessions and deals made.