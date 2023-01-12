Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies

Photo by Peter Lindbergh via CC SA 4.0

Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.

Patitz died at her home in Santa Barbara, California, due to an illness, but her agent did not provide any further details, according to The Associated Press.

According to Vogue, Patitz was born in Germany to an Estonian mother and German father, eventually moving to Sweden during her childhood. She went on to enter a modeling contest at the age of 17, placing third.

She eventually came into contact with photographer Peter Lindbergh, who featured her in the iconic "White Shirts: Six Supermodels, Malibu,” image, then later being featured in British Vogue. Her feature in Vogue was noticed by musician George Michael, who then invited the supermodels to be part of his video for the song "Freedom! '90." Joining Patitz in the video were Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, and Cindy Crawford. This group has since been referred to as the six "original supermodels."

The magazine's global editorial director, Anna Wintour, speaking to The Associated Press, said that Patitz was “always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti. She was far less visible than her peers — more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable — and that had its own appeal."

In her most recent appearances in Vogue, Patitz took on a much more family role, appearing alongside her son in both 2012 and 2019, saying that he was her "source of happiness."

Tatjana Patitz was 56 years old.