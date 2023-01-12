Congressman Says He Will Not Resign as Pressure from Republicans Builds

House Representative George Santos says that he will not resign amid growing pressure from Republicans urging him to leave office over his "lies and fabrications."

Representative Santos, speaking to reporters Wednesday, responded to the calls for his resignation, saying that he would not step down, per ABC News' Rachel Scott. He has faced backlash from members of both parties following allegations that he lied about his academic and educational background.

Prior to the comments, Republicans from New York had called for Santos' resignation, with leaders from multiple counties demanding that he step away from his position.

“Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I’m calling for his immediate resignation,” Chairman Cairo said at the news conference, per CNN.

Santos has been accused of lying during his campaign, falsifying his educational history, and claiming to work for several prominent Wall Street firms who have since denied that he was ever employed by them. The original report was brought forward by The New York Times following an investigation into his claims.

Earlier this week, Democrats also filed an ethics complaint in the House, alleging Santos had not filed an accurate and complete financial disclosure report before the deadline, focusing specifically on whether he properly reported interest income and if he had “engaged in fraudulent activity" via his company, according to The Hill.

Santos responded to the ethics complaint, which was hand-delivered by Reps. Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman, saying that he "had not done anything unethical."

The House Ethics Committee, which is comprised of both Republicans and Democrats, has not formally decided whether or not to pursue an investigation.

