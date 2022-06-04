Seasons: I Have Cancer

My friends Blake and Michael who visited me at Mayo Clinic shortly after my diagnosis.

When I was young, my father would explain to me that life happens in seasons, and each season brings unique struggles and successes, he would say. It was cautionary teaching to keep me humble during life’s highs and hopeful during the lows. It was a lesson that took me a while to fully understand, but I’ve clung to it over the years.

As I worked through school, I realized that school sort of happens in seasons, too — they’ve just been renamed quarters. And when quarters turned into semesters, I again redefined the seasons of my life.

Fall semester, spring semester, and summer.

I came to understand that some seasons may be filled with joy and others with struggle. So I began approaching each season of life differently, purposefully. I’ve been able to live a better life by doing so.

Approaching each season of life with intention has allowed me to enjoy a wider variety of foods, experiences, and personalities. Each seasonal version of myself operates in a different environment that requires different habits, interests, and responsibilities. I’ve been able to explore the different variations of myself and all that comes with them. This approach has also allowed me to develop greater resilience, grit, and adaptability to weather seasons of uncertainty.

Three months ago, I was diagnosed with lung cancer. A clinic visit for a dry cough led to a second clinic visit for a chest x-ray which led to an ER visit which resulted in a CT scan which led to an overnight stay followed by an ambulance ride to Mayo Clinic, where I immediately underwent a paracentesis procedure and a second CT scan.

New season.

I don’t remember much as I sat in the emergency room waiting for my first CT scan results. I do remember quietly repeating to myself, “there’s no sense in worrying about something you can’t control; there’s nothing you can do until they have the results.”

And then I got the results.

The doctor in charge of my CT scan explained to me there was a concerning mass he suspected was cancer but assured me they were still holding onto hope that it was as simple as walking pneumonia.

I wanted to believe it was walking pneumonia, but I knew better. The pause in the doctor’s walk before he entered my makeshift room and the change in his tone as he went over the results indicated otherwise. Maybe I’ve given myself too much credit — human nature is to jump to the worst-case scenario, isn’t it? Regardless, I didn’t have a good feeling about how quickly things were escalating.

When a second doctor came in and strongly recommended I be taken to the hospital, my bad feeling materialized into a strong suspicion. And when I inquired about driving to the hospital myself to save on the ambulance bill, and their strong recommendation turned into a serious insist, I knew cancer was likely the case.

And so I began preparing for the next season — one that seemed to be rapidly approaching.

You always wonder what might go through your mind in situations like these — where life will most certainly look very different, very quickly.

I first thought, “there are going to be a lot of IVs and blood draws in my future.” To offer some background, I fu*king hate needles, and it looked like they were about to become a significant part of my life. Nothing like a bit of desensitization to killing your fears.

Secondly, I thought, “this will make for a great admittance essay for grad school.” An inappropriately timed and overly opportunistic outlook but one looking ahead for ways to transition out of the new and uncertain season that was upon me.

However, after the chaos passed and the intrusive thoughts subsided, all I was left with was acceptance. I had to accept that the life I’d been living was on pause indefinitely. I would have to derive meaning from the situation to build a new life in the interim.

And so, I chose to look at my diagnosis as an opportunity.

Getting to this point required overcoming a lot of cognitive dissonances. Everyone kept telling me that everything happens for a reason. A mantra that I, myself, have dished out to others countless times.

However, as I sat in the waiting room after waiting room, where the average age was 70, I had a tough time wrapping my head around the reason for my diagnosis at the age of 22. As my peers celebrated their senior year of college and I nervously awaited blood tests, biopsies, and echocardiogram results, I felt confused and filled with uncertainty.

And so, I played some mental gymnastics and deduced that everything does not happen for a reason. Instead, you have to be able to find reason in everything that happens. Is there really a difference between the two? Probably not. Did it feel a little poetic coming up with that? Absolutely.

Believing that everything happens for a reason left me waiting for that “reason” to magically rear its head out of nowhere. However, finding reason allowed me to assign meaning to my circumstances — empowering me to maintain a more positive outlook on life in the present.

In a season where very little of my life was under my control, actively assigning meaning to my circumstances allowed me to take ownership of my life. Below are some of the silver linings from the past few months that I’ve drawn meaning from:

  1. I’ve grown closer to my parents, who flew out to Arizona and have been by my side for the past three months
  2. I’ve been able to grow closer with my kind and loving girlfriend, who flew home from her study abroad experience to be with me and support me — talk about a trauma bond
  3. I’ve gotten to reconnect with people I haven’t heard from in years as they’ve reached out and offered their good wishes
  4. I’ve seen the power of a support network and more fully understood how many people are in my life and want the best for me
  5. I’ve been given time to think about life and reflect on my relationships and experiences and reconsider my future
  6. I’ve been granted a new life experience that’s lent a fresh perspective for me to draw knowledge, wisdom, and advice from
  7. I’ve been given the opportunity to slow down a little bit, revisit my core values, and set strong intentions for the future
  8. I’ve begun to more fully grasp the power of love and kindness in a world that seems to be consumed by anything but
  9. I’ve been able to test my own strength and see if I’m capable of practicing what I preach to others

The list could go on, but I wanted to provide a glimpse into how I’ve structured my thoughts and attitude concerning my diagnosis.

There is no blueprint for how to talk about cancer. Internally, I battled with how I would speak about my cancer and who I would share my “journey” with. Would I keep it private? Would I only discuss it with close friends? Would I share more publicly? How would I respond when someone asked me how my semester had been? How much would I share with people who were aware of my diagnosis but not very close to me?

I didn’t know, and I don’t think one approach is better than another at the end of the day. I did know I wanted to handle it with strength, honesty, and vulnerability. Ultimately, I decided to share openly and honestly — first with those closest to me — and then publicly through a written post like this one.

I’ve decided that cancer does not and will not define me. It’s impacted me and been the central theme for this season of my life, but it is not who I am. It will always play a role in shaping me, but so do the other seasons of my life.

I’m happy to share that cancer has shrunk after six weeks of treatment. The genetic variation I have, NTRK, is incredibly rare and currently incurable. Still, it can be kept at bay with treatment for many years. Although my “journey” has just begun, I’m fortunate enough to be able to take my life off pause.

New season.

Originally published at https://bit.ly/3PZIgTC on June 3, 2022.

