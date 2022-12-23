Costco new arrivals this Christmas week (December 2022)

Dollar Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BrFm_0jreF9W800
Photo by@dollardeals

We are approaching Christmas week, and as always, I bring you the best bargains at your preferred Costco store. I discovered a lot of great deals for the week, including the hot buys that are available through December 25th Kirkland products, kitchenware gift suggestions, and much more. However, just a quick reminder: keep in mind that these discounts and prices may differ depending on your store and location.

1. Lip Balm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlQYM_0jreF9W800
Photo by@dollardeals

I personally have sensitive skin, but I do like the brand EOS, and this particular lip balm is 100 per cent natural and organic. I haven't tried the brand in a while, and definitely not these lip balms, so the price drops to $12 for nine of these. You can choose from vanilla bean, sweet mint, strawberry sorbet, or juicy strawberry. I might go ahead and give them a try because they are gluten-free and great for sensitive skin. If you have used this product, please let us know what you thought of it and whether you would recommend it to others.

2. Storage Caddy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgPfH_0jreF9W800
Photo by@dollardeals

It does come with a handle, has multiple uses, and is great if you want to have a picnic outdoors with your family because it has several different compartments where you can store things like your napkins, forks, spoons, plates, or anything else that you need for your picnic with your family. If you guys remember, this picnic and storage caddy was at one point marked down to $15 from its original price of around 18 to $20, but I found the lowest price today at $9.

3. Pistachios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpYKv_0jreF9W800
Photo by@dollardeals

Another great option I discovered is this one for the delicious pistachios. It comes in a variety pack, and you can choose between two flavours: roasted and salted or chilli taste. For $15, you get 24 of these bags. You guys, that's not awful at all. Here are some attrition data. The serving size for one bag is approximately 120–130 calories; the one with chilli seems to have 10 more calories, but it's a great source of fat and contains some protein and only a small amount of fibre. You can see the ingredients list here, but I believe I will be purchasing one of these today because it's a deal I can't refuse.

For more Costco New Arrivals, check out this video 👇

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Costco new deals# costco new december deals# costco new arrivals# costco# costco shopping

Comments / 10

Published by

WELCOME to my Shopping Area! If you LOVE to shop, you are in the right place!

N/A
806 followers

More from Dollar Deals

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

I hope you had a wonderful holiday season with your family and friends. Today, I'm going to show you all the best deals for the week at your favorite Costco store. Don't forget that a new instant saving is coming this week, so if you're looking to score some discounts, a new savings event will start on Wednesday, December 28th.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this Christmas week (December 2022)

We are approaching Christmas week, and as always, I bring you the best bargains at your preferred Costco store. I discovered a lot of great deals for the week, including the hot buys that are available through December 25th Kirkland products, kitchenware gift suggestions, and much more. However, just a quick reminder: keep in mind that these discounts and prices may differ depending on your store and location.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

We're back at Costco and in today's video, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

We're back to Costco, and in today's article, I'll show you everything that's on sale. I discovered a number of products, including kitchenware, at fantastic prices. bar ice cream Delicious food and much more, but keep in mind that these clearance finds may differ depending on your store location. I'll say it again: these clearance finds may differ depending on your store and location. I'd also like to know where you shop at Costco; let me know in the comments where you go.

Read full story
1 comments

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

December has finally here, and as usual, I'm sharing the newest remaining items at your favorite classical retailer. Remember that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. I also found a tonne of new products, including low-calorie desserts and snacks, new frozen food options, seasonal items, and much more. I want to know where you shop at Costco; let me know in the comments. As always, don't forget to like and subscribe. Let's do this.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.

Read full story

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.

Read full story
10 comments

Nikon competition reveals ant’s horrifying face up close

The prize-winning photograph taken by Eugenijus Kavaliauska of an ant’s facePhoto byEugenijus Kavaliauskas/Nikon Sma. An extraordinary snapshot of an ant's face won first place in a Nikon competition honoring microphotography.

Read full story
30 comments
Kentucky State

Krispy Kreme Fans Can Get Doughnuts at Select McDonald's for a Limited Time

McDonald's has a history of producing memorable sweets. From classics like the McFlurry and Apple Pie to more recent creations like the Pull-Apart Donut and Cheese Danish, the chain has never stopped innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the American sweet tooth. McDonald's new partnership with a well-known donut company is notable because it is unusual for the chain to sell the products of another company.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy