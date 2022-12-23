Costco new arrivals this Christmas week (December 2022)

Photo by @dollardeals

We are approaching Christmas week, and as always, I bring you the best bargains at your preferred Costco store. I discovered a lot of great deals for the week, including the hot buys that are available through December 25th Kirkland products, kitchenware gift suggestions, and much more. However, just a quick reminder: keep in mind that these discounts and prices may differ depending on your store and location.

1. Lip Balm

Photo by @dollardeals

I personally have sensitive skin, but I do like the brand EOS, and this particular lip balm is 100 per cent natural and organic. I haven't tried the brand in a while, and definitely not these lip balms, so the price drops to $12 for nine of these. You can choose from vanilla bean, sweet mint, strawberry sorbet, or juicy strawberry. I might go ahead and give them a try because they are gluten-free and great for sensitive skin. If you have used this product, please let us know what you thought of it and whether you would recommend it to others.

2. Storage Caddy

Photo by @dollardeals

It does come with a handle, has multiple uses, and is great if you want to have a picnic outdoors with your family because it has several different compartments where you can store things like your napkins, forks, spoons, plates, or anything else that you need for your picnic with your family. If you guys remember, this picnic and storage caddy was at one point marked down to $15 from its original price of around 18 to $20, but I found the lowest price today at $9.

3. Pistachios

Photo by @dollardeals

Another great option I discovered is this one for the delicious pistachios. It comes in a variety pack, and you can choose between two flavours: roasted and salted or chilli taste. For $15, you get 24 of these bags. You guys, that's not awful at all. Here are some attrition data. The serving size for one bag is approximately 120–130 calories; the one with chilli seems to have 10 more calories, but it's a great source of fat and contains some protein and only a small amount of fibre. You can see the ingredients list here, but I believe I will be purchasing one of these today because it's a deal I can't refuse.

