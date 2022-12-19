Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

We're back at Costco and in today's video, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.

1. Chicken Flautas

The chicken flautas do sound very intriguing; they are comprised of chicken meat, black beans, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, and mild diced jalapenos before being rolled up in a tortilla for a price of $15.89 for about 44 ounces of chicken flautas. Since there are 16 of them, they are quite large; therefore, the nutrition information for one flat, which has about 150 calories, is provided below. You may prepare these in a standard oven or even a microwave. They contain 3 grammes of fat, roughly 21 grammes of carbohydrates, 2 grammes of fibre, 2 floating grammes of sodium, and about 10 grammes of protein.

2. Basmati Rice

Following that, we eat this basmati rice with ghee and turmeric that is organic. I like buying pouches like this of rice because it just makes it so much quicker to prepare oatmeal for yourself, but I understand making rice from scratch would be a lot more work. Each pouch is 8.8 ounces, and there are a total of eight pouches in this box. There are 12.79 calories in each pouch, but if you prefer to just have a cup of rice, it is only about 200 calories.

3. Sketchers Shoes

And aside from desserts, I enjoy discovering new footwear alternatives at Costco because they are always reasonably priced. They are slip-on sneakers by Sketcher, and they are available in two different hues. These Skechers ladies Comfort slip-on sneakers cost $31.99, and they do not require shoelaces, which is a bonus in my book because I prefer slip-on shoes because they are quicker and more convenient. They appear to be made of lightweight material and seem ideal for long walks or if you work a job that requires you to stand all day.

