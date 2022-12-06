Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

Photo by @dollardeals

December has finally here, and as usual, I'm sharing the newest remaining items at your favorite classical retailer. Remember that these deals may vary depending on your store or location. I also found a tonne of new products, including low-calorie desserts and snacks, new frozen food options, seasonal items, and much more.

1. Crispy Beef Birria Tacos

Photo by @dollardeals

Here are some crispy beef birria tacos with Cotija cheese. They sound delicious. Here is a serving size for two tacos as 16 tacos cost 16.99 at my neighborhood Costco. the 270 calories 15 fats and 21 grams of carbohydrates I appreciate that they are 14 grams of protein, 2 grams of fibre, and 2 grams of sugar in the ingredients list. However, if you've had these, please let me know how they taste. They are also gluten-free, and they do seem delicious.

2. Hatch Green Chile & Uncured Bacon Potato Skins

Photo by @dollardeals

Next, we have these Hatch Green Chile and Uncured Bacon Potato Skins. If I'm not mistaken, they have cheddar cheese on them as well. 14 to 16 of these are available for the price of 14.99, weighing approximately 2.25 pounds. Here is a serving size of one potato skin, which has about 140 calories, nine grams of fat, eight grams of carbs, and six grams of protein. However, it contains 220 mg of sodium. Finally, here is the ingredients list. I'm seeing Monterey Jack cheese in there you can throw these in the conventional oven the microwave or even in the air fryer.

3. Muffins

Photo by @dollardeals

I was astonished to read 14.79 for 20 of these muffins that come in this one pack regarding the nutrition fact the serving size for one muffin it's 90 calories here we have a great option that is a healthier alternative to the regular cinnamon rolls these are cinnamon roll muffins they're made with zucchini and carrots. fats: 4.5 This is a great substitute for cinnamon rolls and a great way to quell some cravings. It contains 16 grams of carbohydrates, 270 mg of sodium, only 1 gram of sugar, which is incredibly little, and 5 grams of protein. I also like that the first ingredient listed here, zucchini, includes defrosting instructions. If you prefer to bake them, you can do that as well.

