Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298Czg_0jY5PCbN00
Photo by@dollardeals

December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.

1. LG 65" Class - UQ8000 Series

Price: $449.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8TOy_0jY5PCbN00
Photo byLG

Upgrade your TV with this top-of-the-line screen, and with the purchase of this TV from Costco, you'll receive a $75 streaming credit for your choice of Google Play, Paramount+, Showtime, Sling TV, or Xbox.

Because of its elegant design, it fits perfectly everywhere you put it without looking overly large. For improved picture and sound quality, this LG model includes a 5 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K and AI Sound Pro. No matter where you're sitting, you can appreciate what you're watching thanks to 4K's crisper graphics. You'll always have the best picture thanks to the AI brightness adjustment, which adapts to the room's lighting conditions.

2. Metro 7-Piece Dining Set

Price: $899.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jkep_0jY5PCbN00
Photo byCostco

Normally, this package costs $1,199.99, so if you take advantage of this bargain right away, you're saving a lot of money. Size-wise, the table measures 77.7" L x 40" W x 30.2" H. It accommodates six people and comes with six wood-backed chairs. For comfort, the chairs include foam cushions. The design is distinctly mid-century modern with a modern twist. According to reviews, the set is "durable" and "high quality."

3. Eddie Bauer Ladies' Quarter-Zip Pullover

Price: $14.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pa9EL_0jY5PCbN00
Photo byCostco

This ultrasoft sweater, which is available in a variety of styles to blend with any festive look you're striving for, will keep you toasty during the winter. Choose between eight sizes from x-small to 3X and four colors: blue, green, black, and red. According to reviews, it is of "very nice quality" and "warm and cozy." This price is also $3 less than the going rate, so buying now will save you some money.

For more Costco New Arrivals, check out this video 👇

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

