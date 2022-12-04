Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

Photo by @dollardeals

December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.

1. Cafe De Olla

This coffee from Cafe De Olla Monarch Bakery, which is now on sale at Costco for 16.99 for a bag that carries roughly 40 ounces, has a flavour similar to cinnamon and brown sugar. Here are the nutritional statistics for La Monarca's Bakery and Cafe De Oya, about which I've heard fantastic things. 2 tablespoons is the serving size. 280 calories in 28 grammes By the way, here are the ingredients: ground coffee beans, brown sugar, and cinnamon. 2 grammes fat, 20 carbs, 4 grammes fibre, and 2 grammes protein.

2. Smoked Salmon

Here's another recent item that attracted my attention: I used smoked salmon and sprinkled bagel seasoning on top; I didn't say I didn't enjoy it; the cost was $11.49 for the water. Let's check at the nutritional data now; the serving size is two tablespoons, which equals 31 grammes and 80 calories. There are ingredients listed, as well as 7 grammes of fat, 2 grammes of protein, 2 grammes of carbohydrates, 2 grammes of salt, and 1 gramme of sugar. However, we won't test that right now.

3. Mac and Cheese

Now on to some very nice new Refrigeration options. We have the best mac and cheese in the world, it is a vegetarian menu for six to nine people and is an original product. Unfortunately, I did not find a price. Here are the nutrition facts, an approximately 225 g cup, contains 460 calories, 24g fat 41g carbohydrates and a fairly high 21 grams of protein with 640g sodium. There is wheat and milk in the list of ingredients, so try this mac and cheese. And if you like it, let me know and recommend it.

