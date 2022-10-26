Joker 2 Will Remain Outside James Gunn's DC Cinematic Universe

James Gunn, the film's director, has spent the previous five years bouncing between DC and Marvel, a rare opportunity in the world of Hollywood blockbuster franchises that on Tuesday led to the biggest day of his career.

Two hours after Gunn proudly promoted the trailer for his "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" from Marvel, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the writer-director would go from Kevin Bacon (the subject of the "Guardian"' special) to Krypton (Superman's doomed home), joining Peter Safran, his producing partner on DC's "The Suicide Squad," as the co-chair/CEO of the newly renamed DC Studios.

The hierarchy has shifted, as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been warning his fans ahead of the release of his DC movie "Black Adam."

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made a bold statement with this decision following the departure of Walter Hamada earlier this month, demonstrating to Hollywood and DC's devoted fan base that he is committed to reviving the DC onscreen universe, which has largely existed in the shadow of Disney's Marvel hit factory.

This gives Safran and Gunn a tremendous foothold in the world of blockbuster film, since they will be in charge of all theatrical movies, TV series, and animated projects involving the heroes of the DC Universe. According to agents and producers interviewed by TheWrap, the move not only alters DC's pecking order but also has the ability to propel the franchise to the level of success befitting its legacy.

However, a great deal of effort is still required. 'It's logically and objectively what makes the most sense,' a prominent agent told TheWrap. For quite some time, Safran has been one of the most reliable DC and major film producers. And Gunn can be the one to come up with ideas.

DC has acquired Safran, a producer with a track record of success across a range of budgets, who can work effectively with a visionary director like Gunn to establish a successful series and cinematic universe. Safran and filmmaker James Wan collaborated extensively at Warner's New Line division to make "The Conjuring" into a franchise that has earned over $2 billion worldwide between the first film and its direct and indirect sequels and spinoffs like "Annabelle" and "The Nun." Both "Shazam!" and "Aquaman" will have sequels next year thanks to his producing efforts, and he has worked on several other DC pictures as well.

Meanwhile, with Gunn on board, DC gains one of the MCU's most influential creative minds outside of Kevin Feige. Gunn is well-known in Hollywood and among fans for using his extensive knowledge of comic book mythology to find the most obscure DC and Marvel heroes and make them memorable, most notably in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise and DC's "The Suicide Squad." While Gunn didn't have Feige's job of binding all the different threads of the MCU into an overarching narrative, an experience that the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO reportedly tried to find in his search but failed to find,

Nonetheless, a Warner insider says the new heads' first order of business will be to meet with the other major creative brains at DC working on sequels to their popular comic book pictures. Two of DC's most recent hits, "Joker" and "The Batman," were directed by Todd Phillips and Matt Reeves, respectively; while their darker styles are strikingly different from Gunn's, they share a similar auteur-driven approach to interpreting comic book characters.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, star of the upcoming film "Black Adam," has been openly promoting his own ideas for the DC Universe, raising the question of how well Gunn and Safran's approach would fit with Johnson's vision. Johnson and the producers of "Black Adam," Dany and Hiram Garcia, wanted the studio to reposition their hero away from his comic book rival Black Adam, who was teased to appear in a potential sequel to the Safran-produced "Shazam!"

'Safran needs to win over all the other directors,' the Warner insider said. And Dwayne Johnson undoubtedly isn't thrilled that his boss is now the guy who produces 'Shazam,' given his previous comments disliking the film. Because of his diplomatic skills, I believe Safran will succeed, albeit it won't be easy.

As an additional problem, Gunn still has post-production work to do on Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3," which is scheduled for release in May. Gunn still has many months of editing and effects work to do this winter, followed by press tours in the spring, while Safran, who is already on the Warner property, will be able to hit the ground running when he formally starts in his new duties on November 1.

Also, since Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney closed on their $43 billion merger last spring, there is the question of how Gunn and Safran's DC, in whatever form it takes, fits into the company's current finance-driven plan. To drastically reduce expenses, WBD announced on Monday that it would write down up to $2.5 billion worth of film and TV programs, including the scrapped $90 million HBO Max "Batgirl" movie.

Studio insiders claimed at the time that Zaslav envisioned DC films as major motion pictures, not streaming productions, which leaves open the possibility that Warner will go all out when it comes to developing films starring Batman and Superman.

However, Safran can provide if the corporation needs to restrict production costs for a lesser-known hero. According to reports, the budget for 2019's "Shazam!" was under $100 million, or around half the budgets for "Black Adam" and "The Batman." This may provide DC the leeway it needs to keep making money even if it decides to take risks on lesser-known characters like Polka Dot Man and Peacemaker in 2021's "The Suicide Squad."

There are so many DC projects in production or development that it will take at least a year, if not longer before we can start to see Gunn and Safran's influence. Films from the previous regime will continue to be released throughout 2023, beginning with "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" in March, followed by "The Flash" in June, "Blue Beetle" in August, and "Aquaman 2" at Christmas 2023, giving Gunn the entire year to scour the DC canon for characters and stories to adapt and for Safran to find writers and directors to work on them.

