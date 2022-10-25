Peach Springs, AZ

Tourists stranded 200 feet underground at Arizona’s Grand Canyon Caverns are back on surface

Daily Dose of America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnShR_0im29RNR00
Travelandtourworld.com

On Sunday, an elevator malfunctioned at the Grand Canyon Caverns near Peach Springs, Arizona, trapping several tourists about 200 feet beneath. With the help of the local fire departments, all of the guests were safely transported back to the surface.

Seligman Fire Chief Gary Bennett reported that six individuals, including a family of four with two young children, had become stranded at the tourist destination after an elevator stopped operating around noon on Sunday.

Between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters from the Seligman Fire District brought the four people up the roughly 21 stories to safety.

Bennett claims that the husband of the second couple was able to use the stairs to the surface as well, but he ultimately chose to return to the cavern and spend the night in the motel suite at the cave's base with his wife before the elevator was repaired on Monday morning.

On Monday, that pair rode the elevator back to ground level.

Ash Fork and Peach Springs Fire Departments helped the Seligman Fire District with the operation.

Five persons were initially reported to be trapped in the caves.

“Yesterday five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem,” Jon Paxton, a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN on Monday.

The Grand Canyon Caverns is a major tourist attraction that allows visitors to tour inside an ancient underground cave, dine and stay in a hotel, according to its website.

They are among the largest dry caverns in the United States. They are said to have been created by natural forces 65 million years ago, according to the news report.

Source: CNN, Washingtonpost

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona# Grand Canyon# Tourism# Travel# Arizona Tourism

Comments / 0

Published by

I deliver the trending entertainment and political news.

N/A
193 followers

More from Daily Dose of America

Joker 2 Will Remain Outside James Gunn's DC Cinematic Universe

James Gunn, the film's director, has spent the previous five years bouncing between DC and Marvel, a rare opportunity in the world of Hollywood blockbuster franchises that on Tuesday led to the biggest day of his career.

Read full story

Tim Burton says he probably won't make any Marvel movies now

Tim Burton has stated that he has no interest in working on any Marvel projects. After a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, on Saturday, the 64-year-old director discussed his plans for the future of his filmmaking career, as reported by Deadline.

Read full story

The Walking Dead (S11, EP-10) Just Created a New Plot Hole Instead of Resolving Old Ones

The plot of "What's Been Lost," the eleventh episode of season three of The Walking Dead, followed the same general pattern established in prior episodes. This week, our survivors were kicked out of the Commonwealth in a less than cordial fashion.

Read full story

Weekend Box Office Results: Black Adam Is Dwayne Johnson's Best Opening Ever

This weekend's release of "Black Adam" was a smashing success, grossing $67 million in the United States alone. After "Thor: Love and Thunder" in July from Disney and Marvel Studios, this is the first movie to gross over $50 million in its first weekend.

Read full story
1 comments

Adam Sandler & Safdie Brothers to reunite for a new movie by Netflix

Together, the Safdie Brothers and Adam Sandler created a successful mix in "Uncut Gems." Sandler, at the height of his powers in the role, channeled the kinetic, unpredictable energy of one of his most acclaimed roles in Paul Thomas Anderson's dark comedy "Punch-Drunk Love," while Ben and Josh Safdie, at the height of their powers, drew out suspense and drama until audiences were squirming in their seats. The film received rave reviews (according to Rotten Tomatoes), and although being overlooked by the Academy Awards, it went on to win several additional honors (including three Independent Spirit Awards) (via IMDb).

Read full story

Nikon competition reveals ant’s horrifying face up close

The prize-winning photograph taken by Eugenijus Kavaliauska of an ant’s faceEugenijus Kavaliauskas/Nikon Sma. An extraordinary snapshot of an ant's face won first place in a Nikon competition honoring microphotography.

Read full story
28 comments
Kentucky State

Krispy Kreme Fans Can Get Doughnuts at Select McDonald's for a Limited Time

McDonald's has a history of producing memorable sweets. From classics like the McFlurry and Apple Pie to more recent creations like the Pull-Apart Donut and Cheese Danish, the chain has never stopped innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the American sweet tooth. McDonald's new partnership with a well-known donut company is notable because it is unusual for the chain to sell the products of another company.

Read full story
2 comments

Our moon has been slowly drifting away from Earth over the past 2.5 billion years

New research indicates that the Moon has been progressively moving away from Earth over the past 2.5 billion years, bringing the gap between the two bodies to within roughly 60,000 kilometers.

Read full story
3 comments

James Webb telescope captures Pillars of Creation in unprecedented detail

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope made the Pillars of Creation famous with its first image in 1995, but revisited the scene in 2014 to reveal aNASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI).

Read full story
2 comments

Yes, Harrison Ford Is Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Harrison Ford is now a part of a third billion-dollar franchise after his work on "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones." Deadline reports that the Hollywood icon's debut in the MCU will come in "Captain America: New World Order" as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Read full story

BTS members to serve mandatory military service

On Monday, it was revealed that the members of the K-pop band BTS would be serving in the South Korean military, leaving fans devastated by the prospect of no new tours or songs for several years.

Read full story

House of the Dragon writer explains episode 9 ending amid viewer frustration

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon's first season has come, and it reveals the Hightowers' master scheme to usurp Princess Rhaenyra as successor to the Iron Throne.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy