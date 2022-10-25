Tourists stranded 200 feet underground at Arizona’s Grand Canyon Caverns are back on surface

Travelandtourworld.com

On Sunday, an elevator malfunctioned at the Grand Canyon Caverns near Peach Springs, Arizona, trapping several tourists about 200 feet beneath. With the help of the local fire departments, all of the guests were safely transported back to the surface.

Seligman Fire Chief Gary Bennett reported that six individuals, including a family of four with two young children, had become stranded at the tourist destination after an elevator stopped operating around noon on Sunday.

Between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters from the Seligman Fire District brought the four people up the roughly 21 stories to safety.

Bennett claims that the husband of the second couple was able to use the stairs to the surface as well, but he ultimately chose to return to the cavern and spend the night in the motel suite at the cave's base with his wife before the elevator was repaired on Monday morning.

On Monday, that pair rode the elevator back to ground level.

Ash Fork and Peach Springs Fire Departments helped the Seligman Fire District with the operation.

Five persons were initially reported to be trapped in the caves.

“Yesterday five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem,” Jon Paxton, a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN on Monday.

The Grand Canyon Caverns is a major tourist attraction that allows visitors to tour inside an ancient underground cave, dine and stay in a hotel, according to its website.

They are among the largest dry caverns in the United States. They are said to have been created by natural forces 65 million years ago, according to the news report.

Source: CNN, Washingtonpost