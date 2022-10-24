Weekend Box Office Results: Black Adam Is Dwayne Johnson's Best Opening Ever

Wikimedia Commons

This weekend's release of "Black Adam" was a smashing success, grossing $67 million in the United States alone. After "Thor: Love and Thunder" in July from Disney and Marvel Studios, this is the first movie to gross over $50 million in its first weekend.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has his biggest opening weekend ever in the United States with this film from Warner Bros.

The studio announced on Sunday that about 33% of domestic ticket sales were on premium formats like IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and big format cinema screens. A higher price tag than at a more conventional showing suggests that moviegoers want to see their favorite films on the largest screen available.

This is encouraging news for the movie business, which has suffered from dwindling ticket sales and an absence of fresh releases since the pandemic hit. As of last Sunday, there were about a third fewer broad releases scheduled for the 2022 box office compared to 2019 levels. Box office receipts have dropped by over 30% as a result, as measured by Comscore.

Only four major films will be released to theatres before the year ends, and "Black Adam" is one of them. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (in theatres on November 11), "Strange World" (in theatres on November 23), and "Avatar: The Way of Water" are the other three, and they're all Disney movies (Dec. 16).

Movie exhibitors are crossing their fingers that "Black Adam" will keep audiences flocking to their theatres long after the initial buzz has died down.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes, IGN