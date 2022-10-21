Adam Sandler & Safdie Brothers to reunite for a new movie by Netflix

Wikimedia Commons

Together, the Safdie Brothers and Adam Sandler created a successful mix in "Uncut Gems." Sandler, at the height of his powers in the role, channeled the kinetic, unpredictable energy of one of his most acclaimed roles in Paul Thomas Anderson's dark comedy "Punch-Drunk Love," while Ben and Josh Safdie, at the height of their powers, drew out suspense and drama until audiences were squirming in their seats. The film received rave reviews (according to Rotten Tomatoes), and although being overlooked by the Academy Awards, it went on to win several additional honors (including three Independent Spirit Awards) (via IMDb).

Their debut film was released in 2002 (according to IMDb), but it was their subsequent work on the picture "Good Time" that really made them famous. The film featured Robert Pattinson's character as he tried to rescue his intellectually handicapped brother out of trouble in the chaotic aftermath of a robbery gone awry. The Safdie Brothers are poised to add another film credit to their resumes, and Sandler appears to be joining them once again.

Apparently, Netflix has acquired the rights to Adam Sandler and the Safdie Brothers' future project. Despite the fact that Sandler is presently promoting his sports comedy "Hustle," the actor has already begun discussing his next project, which appears to be the forthcoming Safdie Brothers feature.

Little is known about the film, including its title, but it is speculated that it will follow in the footsteps of "Uncut Gems," a film about a diamond seller and obsessive gambler because it will be set in the world of card-collecting. Another connection between these two productions is that both were purchased by Netflix and continue to be available there to this day.

Critics and audiences alike now start to await what is expected to be another fascinating and intriguing collaboration between the Safdie brothers, Sandler, and Netflix, even though little else has been confirmed about the impending production.

Source: Netflix, IGN