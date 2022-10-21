Adam Sandler & Safdie Brothers to reunite for a new movie by Netflix

Daily Dose of America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuwYy_0ii2WdNR00
Wikimedia Commons

Together, the Safdie Brothers and Adam Sandler created a successful mix in "Uncut Gems." Sandler, at the height of his powers in the role, channeled the kinetic, unpredictable energy of one of his most acclaimed roles in Paul Thomas Anderson's dark comedy "Punch-Drunk Love," while Ben and Josh Safdie, at the height of their powers, drew out suspense and drama until audiences were squirming in their seats. The film received rave reviews (according to Rotten Tomatoes), and although being overlooked by the Academy Awards, it went on to win several additional honors (including three Independent Spirit Awards) (via IMDb).

Their debut film was released in 2002 (according to IMDb), but it was their subsequent work on the picture "Good Time" that really made them famous. The film featured Robert Pattinson's character as he tried to rescue his intellectually handicapped brother out of trouble in the chaotic aftermath of a robbery gone awry. The Safdie Brothers are poised to add another film credit to their resumes, and Sandler appears to be joining them once again.

Apparently, Netflix has acquired the rights to Adam Sandler and the Safdie Brothers' future project. Despite the fact that Sandler is presently promoting his sports comedy "Hustle," the actor has already begun discussing his next project, which appears to be the forthcoming Safdie Brothers feature.

Little is known about the film, including its title, but it is speculated that it will follow in the footsteps of "Uncut Gems," a film about a diamond seller and obsessive gambler because it will be set in the world of card-collecting. Another connection between these two productions is that both were purchased by Netflix and continue to be available there to this day.

Critics and audiences alike now start to await what is expected to be another fascinating and intriguing collaboration between the Safdie brothers, Sandler, and Netflix, even though little else has been confirmed about the impending production.

Source: Netflix, IGN

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Adam Sandler# Safdies Brothers# Netflix# Movies# Entertainment

Comments / 0

Published by

I deliver the trending entertainment and political news.

N/A
195 followers

More from Daily Dose of America

Peach Springs, AZ

Tourists stranded 200 feet underground at Arizona’s Grand Canyon Caverns are back on surface

On Sunday, an elevator malfunctioned at the Grand Canyon Caverns near Peach Springs, Arizona, trapping several tourists about 200 feet beneath. With the help of the local fire departments, all of the guests were safely transported back to the surface.

Read full story

Tim Burton says he probably won't make any Marvel movies now

Tim Burton has stated that he has no interest in working on any Marvel projects. After a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, on Saturday, the 64-year-old director discussed his plans for the future of his filmmaking career, as reported by Deadline.

Read full story

The Walking Dead (S11, EP-10) Just Created a New Plot Hole Instead of Resolving Old Ones

The plot of "What's Been Lost," the eleventh episode of season three of The Walking Dead, followed the same general pattern established in prior episodes. This week, our survivors were kicked out of the Commonwealth in a less than cordial fashion.

Read full story

Weekend Box Office Results: Black Adam Is Dwayne Johnson's Best Opening Ever

This weekend's release of "Black Adam" was a smashing success, grossing $67 million in the United States alone. After "Thor: Love and Thunder" in July from Disney and Marvel Studios, this is the first movie to gross over $50 million in its first weekend.

Read full story
1 comments

Nikon competition reveals ant’s horrifying face up close

The prize-winning photograph taken by Eugenijus Kavaliauska of an ant’s faceEugenijus Kavaliauskas/Nikon Sma. An extraordinary snapshot of an ant's face won first place in a Nikon competition honoring microphotography.

Read full story
28 comments
Kentucky State

Krispy Kreme Fans Can Get Doughnuts at Select McDonald's for a Limited Time

McDonald's has a history of producing memorable sweets. From classics like the McFlurry and Apple Pie to more recent creations like the Pull-Apart Donut and Cheese Danish, the chain has never stopped innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the American sweet tooth. McDonald's new partnership with a well-known donut company is notable because it is unusual for the chain to sell the products of another company.

Read full story
2 comments

Our moon has been slowly drifting away from Earth over the past 2.5 billion years

New research indicates that the Moon has been progressively moving away from Earth over the past 2.5 billion years, bringing the gap between the two bodies to within roughly 60,000 kilometers.

Read full story
3 comments

James Webb telescope captures Pillars of Creation in unprecedented detail

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope made the Pillars of Creation famous with its first image in 1995, but revisited the scene in 2014 to reveal aNASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI).

Read full story
2 comments

Yes, Harrison Ford Is Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Harrison Ford is now a part of a third billion-dollar franchise after his work on "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones." Deadline reports that the Hollywood icon's debut in the MCU will come in "Captain America: New World Order" as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Read full story

BTS members to serve mandatory military service

On Monday, it was revealed that the members of the K-pop band BTS would be serving in the South Korean military, leaving fans devastated by the prospect of no new tours or songs for several years.

Read full story

House of the Dragon writer explains episode 9 ending amid viewer frustration

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon's first season has come, and it reveals the Hightowers' master scheme to usurp Princess Rhaenyra as successor to the Iron Throne.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy