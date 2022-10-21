Nikon competition reveals ant’s horrifying face up close

The prize-winning photograph taken by Eugenijus Kavaliauska of an ant’s face Eugenijus Kavaliauskas/Nikon Sma

An extraordinary snapshot of an ant's face won first place in a Nikon competition honoring microphotography.

Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, a Lithuanian photographer, told Insider that he lives near a forest, which made it simpler for him to capture and photograph the ant whose face was displayed in breathtaking clarity at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.

The face of the ant, as seen in a photograph magnified five times under a microscope, looks nothing like what most people imagine when they think of an ant. The photograph shows a face with red eyes and what looks like golden fangs, features so sharp and intense that they horrified at least one viewer.

"There are no tragedies in nature," the photographer countered.

I'm the type of person who is always on the lookout for hidden nuances and obscure nooks and crannies. Mr. Kavaliauskas told Insider that "the basic purpose of photography is to be a discoverer." The ability to witness God's creations and marvel at the Creator's handiwork has always interested me.

Mr. Kavaliauskas, who has won prizes before for his images of raptors, came in second place this time around, despite entering a striking and novel snap.

A total of $3,000 was awarded to Grigorii Timin and Michel Milinkovitch of the University of Geneva for receiving this recognition. The couple won recognition for their lifelike depiction of the front paw of a Madagascar gigantic day gecko.

For 48 years, Nikon has conducted a photography competition to showcase the capabilities of its equipment and to honor one of the numerous types of photography.

About 1,300 people entered the company's 2022 contest, and the winners were just announced last week.

The winners are not rewarded extravagantly unless they are among the very best; Mr. Kavaliauskas, for example, received a Nikon retail item with a value of only $35.

Photographers who want to go up against industry heavyweights like Mr. Kavaliauskas can now enter the 2023 competition.

Source: CNET, Insider