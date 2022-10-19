Krispy Kreme Fans Can Get Doughnuts at Select McDonald's for a Limited Time

McDonald's has a history of producing memorable sweets. From classics like the McFlurry and Apple Pie to more recent creations like the Pull-Apart Donut and Cheese Danish, the chain has never stopped innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the American sweet tooth. McDonald's new partnership with a well-known donut company is notable because it is unusual for the chain to sell the products of another company.

CNBC reports that soon some McDonald's will sell fresh Krispy Kreme donuts. The offering is a trial run to see what kind of impact the relationship might have on the chain's business. Nine stores in Kentucky and Indiana will start selling the doughnuts on October 26. The donuts will become available on October 26 at the following nine locations in Kentucky and Indiana:

  • 590 Bypass Road, Brandenburg
  • 135 Centre Drive, Shepherdsville
  • 911 Old Preston Hwy N, Hillview
  • 7426 S 3rd St Road, Louisville
  • 600 Lafollette Station Drive, Floyds Knobs
  • 1051 N Luther Road, Georgetown
  • 2035 Old St Road, IN-135, Corydon
  • 3000 E 10th St, Jeffersonville
  • 802 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany

The original glazed donut, the chocolate frosted donut with sprinkles, and the raspberry-filled doughnut will all be available. They'll be on sale all day and maybe bought singly or in bundles of six. On the other hand, we cannot offer delivery at this time.

Krispy Kreme's "hub and spoke," distribution model, in which larger stores with production factories (called "hubs") supply donuts to smaller outposts (called "spokes"), allows for daily delivery of fresh doughnuts to McDonald's locations. The doughnut chain has had great success with a new strategy it launched last year to ensure consistent quality and freshness of its products across all of its locations.

McDonald's is probably doing this to stimulate customer traffic in the face of inflation, despite the fact that Krispy Kreme is a potential competitor in the morning area. Additionally, the reasonably priced doughnuts could serve as a simple order add-on and boost check averages, which have dropped at the business since the outbreak.

Source: CNBC, CNN

