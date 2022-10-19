Our moon has been slowly drifting away from Earth over the past 2.5 billion years

Wikimedia Commons

New research indicates that the Moon has been progressively moving away from Earth over the past 2.5 billion years, bringing the gap between the two bodies to within roughly 60,000 kilometers.

The study, which was recently published in the journal PNAS, found that the distance between Earth and the Moon was roughly 321,800 km about 2.46 billion years ago, compared to the current distance of about 384,400 km, and that the average length of a day was roughly 16.9 hours instead of the current value of about 24 hours.

These results, say the researchers, including those from Utrecht University in the Netherlands, expand our knowledge of the early Earth-Moon dynamics by more than a billion years.

Karijini National Park is located in Western Australia, and it is home to gorges that run through sediments that are estimated to be 2.5 billion years old; this is the site of the study.

Sediments, so the theory goes, are made up of separate layers of minerals rich in iron and silica that were deposited all over the ocean floor in the past and now have a unique white, red, and blueish-gray coloration.

According to experts, these rocks currently constitute the epoch-making regions of the planet's crust.

These distinct alternating patterns have been linked to climatic changes in the past through what are known as the "Milankovitch cycles," according to previous research.

Long-term variations in the amount of sunlight reaching Earth are the result of cyclical phenomena tied to the inclination of the planet's spin axis and the eccentricity of its orbit.

Scientists believe that the dominant periods of the Milankovitch cycles, which alternate between 400 thousand years, 100 thousand years, 41 thousand years, and 21 thousand years, can exert powerful control over the climate of the Earth over extended periods of time, resulting in years of extreme cold or warmth, or wetter or drier conditions.

The wobble of Earth's axis as it rotates through time gives rise to one of the Milankovitch cycles known as the climatic precession cycle, which has a current period of roughly 21,000 years.

This time frame, however, would have been shorter in the past when the Moon was closer to the Earth, according to academics.

When compared to the present frequency of 21,000 years, the 11,000-year cycle suggested by the analysis of ancient mineral layer formations in Australia dates back to almost 2.5 billion years ago.

These results indicate Moon's gradual receding from Earth and support the contention that it was formerly closer to Earth.

“We found that the moon was around 60,000 kilometers closer to the Earth then. This would make the length of a day much shorter than it is now, at roughly 17 hours rather than the current 24 hours,” scientists write in The Conversation.

The findings, according to the researchers, offer a new baseline for simulating the development of the Earth-Moon system.

Source: Times Now, USA Today