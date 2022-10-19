James Webb telescope captures Pillars of Creation in unprecedented detail

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope made the Pillars of Creation famous with its first image in 1995, but revisited the scene in 2014 to reveal a NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI).

The most vigilant NASA observatory has once again proven its worth. The James Webb Space Telescope has sent back an infrared image of the famous "Pillars of Creation," providing the clearest and most precise portrait of the amazing star-forming region to date.

Translucent columns of chilly interstellar gas and dust are captured in this ethereal image, which is accented by searing, dazzling spots of light. According to NASA, the crimson balls of fire at the pillars' extremities are brand-new stars.

Don't get them mixed up with the molten magma-like interiors of some of the pillars. This is caused by the collision of supersonic jets of material emitted by stars still in the process of formation. This, in a nutshell, is the appearance of cosmic chaos.

Thankfully, at a distance of about 6,500 light-years from Earth, these colossal cosmic collisions and explosions are extremely remote.

After being photographed for the first time by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope in 1995, this part of the universe quickly rose to prominence. Hubble conducted a follow-up survey of the Eagle Nebula in 2014, and many other observatories have also studied the region.

The Pillars of Creation are set off in a kaleidoscope of color in NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's near-infrared-light view.

Putting the new image next to Hubble's version of the cosmic phenomena demonstrates how Webb's infrared instrument penetrates the obscuring clouds of dust and gas.

Images like this, along with further data from Webb, will be used by NASA and astronomers throughout the world to better understand how stars form.

The rest of us can enjoy some tasty Halloween-themed eye candy.

Source: NASA, CNN