Yes, Harrison Ford Is Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Harrison Ford is now a part of a third billion-dollar franchise after his work on "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones."

Deadline reports that the Hollywood icon's debut in the MCU will come in "Captain America: New World Order" as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

The fourth solo "Captain America" movie, "New World Order," will be released as part of Marvel's "Phase 5" of theatrical releases. Although his casting had been speculated upon, rumours became true when William Hurt passed away at the age of 71 in March.

Ford, 80, just finished shooting the fifth edition of the "Indiana Jones" trilogy.

While Marvel has been tight-lipped on "New World Order," it has previously revealed that Anthony Mackie will be back to play Sam Wilson, the man who succeeded Steve Rogers as Captain America when "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" debuted on Disney+.

Director Julius Onah most recently directed "The Cloverfield Paradox" for Netflix and a film adaption of J.C. Lane's "Luce." Tim Blake Nelson, who played a biologist trying to help Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) in "The Incredible Hulk" from 2008, will co-star with Ford.

That "Hulk" movie may not have done well at the box office or with critics, but it did include Hurt in his first major role as a military villain. Ross, who made his comic book debut in 1962, eventually leads a team of anti-heroes known as the Thunderbolts.

After "Civil War," "Infinity War," "Endgame," and "Black Widow," Hurt portrayed Ross in four more Marvel flicks before his untimely death a week before his 72nd birthday. As of May 2018, he was suffering from terminal prostate cancer.

Both Isaiah Bradley and Joaquin Torres, played by Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez in "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," will return in "New World Order." Malcolm Spellman, the show's originator, also penned the movie's script.

On May 3, 2024, theatres will show "Captain America: New World Order."

Source: IGN, Huffpost

