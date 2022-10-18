BTS members to serve mandatory military service

Wikimedia Commons

On Monday, it was revealed that the members of the K-pop band BTS would be serving in the South Korean military, leaving fans devastated by the prospect of no new tours or songs for several years.

But there may be a financial price to pay for the seven members' deferred conscription in 2020, which Seoul granted them.

The Grammy-nominated boy band, consisting of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, has established its economic and artistic worth in the nine years since the release of their debut album.

By the numbers

According to estimates from Hyundai Research Institute in 2018, BTS is responsible for annual economic output in South Korea of more than $3.6 billion, or the equivalent of 26 medium-sized firms.

According to research conducted by Hyundai, the boy band was responsible for attracting one in every thirteen foreign visitors to South Korea in 2017, and its clothing and cosmetics sales accounted for an estimated $1.1 billion in export revenue that year.

If BTS continues to be as popular as predicted, the South Korean economy will benefit to the tune of 41.8 trillion won ($29.4 billion) between 2014 and 2023.

Members of the band have been well-compensated thanks to the group's financial success. Forbes estimates that by 2020, the collective BTS had amassed a net value of $50 million.

BTS and the markets

Besides bringing riches to South Korea, the organization has demonstrated that it can shake up the country's financial markets.

With the news that BTS would be taking a hiatus in June, HYBE stock dropped by 25%, reaching its lowest point since going public two years earlier.

On Monday, after the news of the band members' conscription broke, HYBE's stock dropped by 2.5%.

In a statement posted by their firm Big Hit Music on Monday, the first K-pop group to top the Billboard 200 claimed that its members were "proud to serve" their country and that they would reunite "around 2025."

Source: Reuters, CNN