House of the Dragon writer explains episode 9 ending amid viewer frustration

Wikimedia Commons

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon's first season has come, and it reveals the Hightowers' master scheme to usurp Princess Rhaenyra as successor to the Iron Throne.

Next, we'll review what happened in Episode 9 and explain its shocking conclusion, which revealed an unexpected ruler for the Iron Throne. Stay away, there are spoilers ahead.

Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) goes to her father, Otto Hightower, for advice after finding the body of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) (Rhys Ifans). She explains that the night before, she had a final chat with Viserys, and that she misunderstood his final words to suggest that he wanted their firstborn son, Prince Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), to succeed him as king.

Alicent and Otto convene the small council for an urgent meeting, where they share the news of Viserys' death and his purported final wish. Alicent is taken aback to see that several members of the council have already accepted Aegon's accession to the Iron Throne. Without her knowledge or consent, the queen learns that Otto and certain members of the council have been plotting Aegon's ascent for some time. In the meantime, Master of Coin Lyman Beesbury (Bill Paterson) is incensed by this plot and argues against Viserys designating Aegon his heir because the king had always supported and guarded his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), during his reign. Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) responds with a classic tantrum, killing Lyman in the process.

Alicent is concerned about the future of Rhaenyra and her family, and Otto assures her that the princess will be offered the chance to kneel before the new King Aegon II. However, Alicent is aware that Rhaenyra will refuse this offer. The only way to ensure that Aegon faces no living opposition is to eliminate Rhaenyra and her children. Due to their desire to avoid death, Alicent rejects this choice.

After their heated discussion, Alicent and Otto separated to pursue Aegon for different reasons. As soon as Otto realises that Aegon has abandoned the Red Keep, he dispatches Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk, the twin knights played by Elliott and Luke Tittensor. During this time, Alicent assigns Criston and Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) the mission of retrieving Aegon.

Both teams investigate possible hangouts of the lost prince in King's Landing, such as a brothel and a combat pit where youngsters are forced to fight to the death. The two Sers, Arryk and Erryk, find one of Aegon's bastard offspring in the second site.

Mysaria's (Sonoya Mizuno) espionage job is done when she has the brothers set up a meeting between Otto and her boss. Mysaria, who has been hiding Aegon, trades his whereabouts with Otto in exchange for his commitment to close the children's death pit. Furthermore, she reminds him (Comrade Mysaria, anyone?) that a monarch cannot reign without the support of his people.

At long last, the brother knights find Aegon, but upon their approach, they are met by Criston and Aemond, who rescue the prince from the knights' clutches. Aegon, distraught, requests to be released from his city-wide obligations as king. They turn him down.

Alicent goes back to the Red Keep and checks in on Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best), who she had locked up in her chambers to prevent her from escaping. Alicent petitions Rhaenys for approval of Aegon's succession. Alicent plays to Rhaenys's vanity by arguing that she, and not Viserys, should have inherited the Iron Throne because of her superior birthright and leadership sensibilities. "We do not rule," Alicent says, "but we may guide the men that do." Rhaenys provokes her back, saying, "Yet you toil still in service to men: your father, your husband, your son. You desire not to be free, but to make a window in the wall of your prison. Have you never imagined yourself on the Iron Throne?"

As a result of this, Alicent stands up to her father and declares her independence from him after understanding she has been used as a pawn in his power struggles. She also says she'll let Rhaenyra know the "real terms" for her abdication so that she may take the news "without shame." This mercy, Otto tells her, will spark rebellion from her and her allies.

Meanwhile, Rhaenys has enlisted Ser Erryk's aid in escaping the Red Keep. Guests for Aegon's coronation are being herded into a chapel outside the castle gates, so the two are separated. Rhaenys is ushered into the ceremony as Aegon begins to accept his new kingly role, buoyed by the acclaim and cheers of the crowd.

But Rhaenys uses the celebration as an excuse to go get her dragon out of the dragon pit. She emerges from the ground beneath the chapel's floor, armoured and accompanied by a dragon, in the middle of the festivities. She turns her beast at the king and queen of Hightower. At first, it appears that she is about to issue the final order, dracarys, which would put an end to their treason by lighting their family on fire. Alicent, still thinking, moves in front of her son, Aegon, to shield him from the dragon. She gives Rhaenys a fleeting, despairing look before submitting to her fate by bending her head and closing her eyes. In its place, Rhaenys's dragon lets out a terrible cry and flies far away from King's Landing.

Who is Westeros's new king or queen?

With Viserys's death, the Hightowers' long-planned coup against Rhaenyra was finally executed, and Aegon is now king on the Iron Throne. Fire and Blood, a novel by George R. R. Martin, reveals, however, that Rhaenyra will not take this betrayal lying down.

The ensuing war pits Team Green against Team Black as they struggle for power in Westeros, and has become known as "The Dance of the Dragons."