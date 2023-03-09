Twitter Users Blasted Over Harris's Recent Remarks On Conservatives & Repeating Several Salangs

Source: FoxNews (Shout out to them to check their amazing website)

All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture. Photo by Gage Skidmore

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday was targeted because of certain comments she made about conservatives during a live interview on climate change .

Harris spoke about the current administration's efforts to promote sustainable energy on Monday at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities in Colorado. Harris used the occasion to describe how she learned to care about the environment.

After the speech went viral, Harris was widely criticized for her public speaking. Harris criticized conservatives on Monday by referencing a childhood recollection, which Twitter users found offensive and suggested was entirely made up.

"I grew up learning about – we called it ecology at the time and so some of us who were born around that time know what I’m saying – and we talked about it in the context of conservation," she said laughing. "In fact, I’m going to share with you a very simple story, which is that I went home one day and I said, 'Well, why are conservatives bad, mommy?’ I thought we were supposed to conserve things."

Also, throughout the discussion, Harris made several statements that triggered the memories of many Twitter users. Her followers found it to be of repetitive nature.

"I'm excited about electric school buses. I LOVE electric school buses. I just love them! For so many reasons. Maybe because I went to school on a school bus. Hey, raise your hand if you went to school on a school bus!" Harris said while raising her hand as well.

She had made similar remarks during a Seattle appearance back in October last year.

The vice president repeated her love for Venn diagrams.

"I love Venn diagrams. I do. I love Venn diagrams. So, the three circles — and you can do more! Nobody says a Venn diagram has to only be three circles, right?" Harris said Thursday.

Twitter users roasted the claims with different opinions on her communication skills.

Townhall.com political editor Guy Benson commented following tweet.

Credits: FoxNews

