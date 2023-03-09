Expert Warns Stock Market Crash Could Come in a Matter of Days

Source: FoxBusiness (Shout out to them to check their amazing website)

On March 7, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell issued a warning that interest rates may rise sooner than anticipated.

After the chairman of the Federal Reserve said that the bank isn't done rising rates, one market expert issued a warning of a possible stock market crash in near future.

The Bear Traps Report founder Larry McDonald, the author of a best-selling book on the Lehman Brothers collapse, said on Wednesday "They're playing catch up, and while they were doing quantitative easing in 2021, inflation started to rage and now they're trying to catch up,"

“The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated,” Powell said in remarks.

Following the publication of Powell's speech, stocks plummeted precipitously and Treasury rates increased.

"Our 21 Lehman systemic risk indicators that look at equity and credit point to one of the highest probabilities of a crash in the stock market looking out 60 days," McDonald cautioned.

The consumer price index is still around three times higher than the pre-pandemic norm, but gradually declining from a peak of 9.1% reached in June of last year.

According to McDonald, $50 billion is pulled "out of the purses of middle-class families" for every 1% increase in rates.

"Auto loans right now are approaching 14%, almost 20% of auto loans are one thousand a month, and so the middle-class families are getting hammered here," the expert said. "So the consumer pressures are violent, but on the high end, the wealthy are doing well with excess savings and higher interest rates."

Credits: FoxBusiness, Larry McDonald's Interview, and CNBC

