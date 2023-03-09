Construction Begins For $10 Billion High-Speed Rail Project Connecting Los Angeles To Las Vegas

Source: FoxBusiness (Shout out to them to check their amazing website)

A significant milestone was attained in the initiative to build a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles region. It marks the first bullet train in the US to begin development.

For the service's operations and upkeep, Brightline West and a number of rail unions have come to an agreement. This is a crucial step in allowing the project to move forward.

The $10 billion private project's construction is now anticipated to start later in 2023, with an opening scheduled for 2027. This makes it the country's first high-speed rail system. The track is scheduled to be operational before the Olympic Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

“As the most shovel-ready high-speed rail project in the United States, we are one step closer to leveling the playing field against transit and infrastructure projects around the world, and we are proud to be using America’s most skilled workers to get there,” said Mike Reininger, CEO of Brightline Holdings, in a statement.

Between Las Vegas and Southern California, Brightline West will follow Interstate 15 over a 218-mile track with top speeds of 200 mph.

To be considered a high-speed rail service, trains must reach a speed of at least 155 mph for at least a portion of the route.

There will be stations at Hesperia, Apple Valley, and Rancho Cucamonga in the Los Angeles area.

The total trip time from Rancho Cucamonga to Las Vegas will be close to 2 hours and 15 minutes, which is comparable to air travel time when the time for early arrival and airport waiting is taken into account. Also, it will be two times faster than driving.

The $10 billion project is expected to create 35,000 jobs and hopes to complete the train system by 2027.

