Biden to Propose 5.2% Federal Pay Increase, Largest in 43 Years

In his budget, which will be unveiled on Thursday, President Biden is anticipated to suggest a 5.2 percent pay boost for government employees, the largest increase the White House has put forward since Jimmy Carter was president.

In Biden's proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins in October, there will be a pay raise that would take effect on January 1.

The hike would be the greatest pay boost for the workforce of 2.1 million executive branch employees since a 9.1 percent increase in 1980.

But, it would still be below the 8.7% rise demanded in bills that were presented in the House and Senate and supported by a number of Democrats and federal employee organisations.

Given that the conservative majority has promised to cut back on government expenditure, House Republicans are likely to resist a rise of that magnitude.

“President Biden is continuing to ensure that federal workers’ pay and benefits are insulated from the price-tag of inflation, but it will be paid for by American taxpayers who continue to be harmed by the Biden Administration’s inflationary policies,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a statement.

In making the case for the largest raise in more than four decades, Biden can sharpen a contrast with Republicans over the value of government work to taxpayers.

“We believe rising costs and previous years of inadequate pay increases warrant the average 8.7 percent adjustment called for in the FAIR Act,” Reardon said in a statement.

Within days of assuming office, Biden reversed Trump-directed executive orders that sought to limit employees' rights to collective bargaining and appeal, as well as to strip a sizable class of workers of civil service protections.

Trump, in contrast, advocated freezing wage rates twice and came in below the pay index's suggestion twice. Yet, the workers received rises every year of his administration, ranging from a uniform 1 percent to 3.1 percent.

Biden's suggestion for a 4.6 percent wage increase was automatically implemented in January after Congress failed to take a stance on a rise for this year. In addition, Biden recommended a 2.7 percent rise for 2022 in accordance with the wage rules.

