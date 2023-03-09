California Will End Business With Walgreens Over Abortion Pill Stance

Source: CNN (Shout out to check their amazing website)

(California): On Monday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California will put an end to all its business with Walgreens, the retail drugstore chain. The announcement came days after company said it would not dispense abortion medication in 21 Republican-dominated states.

The abortion debate has drawn retail pharmacists into it. Businesses are reluctant to disagree with politicians in jurisdictions where they risk receiving politically motivated retaliation.

Medication abortion, which now makes up a majority of abortions obtained in the US, has become a particularly acute flashpoint in the fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision last year overturning Roe v. Wade.

Walgreens announced last week that it would not sell abortion pills in several states where abortion remains legal, including Alaska, Florida, Iowa, and Montana. It had come under criticism from 20 Republican attorneys general, who warned Walgreens in a letter that selling Mifepristone may result in legal repercussions.

Mifepristone is used in a regimen together with misoprostol to end a pregnancy that is less than 70 days in duration.

“We intend to be a certified pharmacy and will distribute Mifepristone only in those jurisdictions where it is legal and operationally feasible,” the company said last week in a statement.

The decision was taken when the US Food and Drug Administration permitted retail pharmacies to dispense mifepristone tablets, even by mail, as long as they are accredited under unique safety guidelines for the medication.

