A Student Arrested For Urinating On American Airlines's Business Class Passenger

A student, Vohra, has been arrested for allegedly urinating on a business-class passenger during a long flight from New York to India.

"After disturbing the safety of fellow passengers, [he] finally urinated on a passenger,” the airline said.

Vohra was reportedly heading home for his sister’s wedding. He allegedly told police he had tried to use a bathroom but the door was locked.

"We received a complaint from American Airlines stating that there is one accused identified as Arya Vohra, a resident of Delhi. They stated that he did not behave properly and created a nuisance and also urinated on the co-passenger."

"On the basis of the complaint, we are contemplating action under IPC and Civil Aviation Act. The strongest possible action will be taken against him to deter other flyers to not to behave in this manner or do any such activity in the future," Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP, IGI Airport earlier told ANI.

The official informed that the victim, however, has not come forward to register the complaint so far, and the complaint was filed by the airlines, on the basis of which the police are taking action.

It was also reported that he pleaded with the passenger not to file a complaint and the passenger agreed, but the airline took action anyway. The airline handed over the accused along with the complaint to the authorities.

"American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local la enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm," an American Airline statement said.

Upon aircraft arrival, Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated, and continuously endangered the safety of the crew and aircraft.

Before landing American Airlines pilot contacted Delhi ATC regarding an unruly passenger on board and sought security and it was informed to CIS to take necessary action, "after landing of the aircraft, CIS personnel took him out from the aircraft and the said passenger misbehave with CIS personnel too," an airport official told ANI.

American Airlines also canceled his return flight and banned him from all its future flights. The airline said that it has imposed a flying ban on the passenger for the future.

