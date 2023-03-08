Michelle Obama Fact-Checks One Of Trump's Most Infamous Lies

Source: HuffPost (Shout out to check their amazing website)

After Donald Trump's inauguration, Michelle Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, left Washington, D.C., she said in an interview.

According to People, she remarked in the first edition of the "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast" on Tuesday,

“You walk through the Capitol, you wave goodbye, you get on Marine One, and you take your last flight flying over the Capitol.”

The former first lady then exposed one of Trump's first lies after taking office: his assertion that a sizable throng attended his inauguration.

"There weren't many individuals present", she said.

We did, incidentally!

Trump, who has always been preoccupied with the size of the audience, allegedly lost it when fewer people attended his inauguration than Obama's 2008 ceremony.

Trump lied about the number of people present, and he famously assigned Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary at the time, to dispute the claim with the media.

According to Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, Spicer's claim that it was the greatest crowd to ever witness an inauguration, period was supported by "alternative facts".

The former first lady described that last day in Washington as "emotional for so many different reasons," according to People. Also, she remarked on Trump's visitors' lack of diversity.

She said to journalist Hoda Kotb:

"There was no diversity, there was no color on that stage. "There was no reflection of America as a whole."

She finally let her frustrations out as they were leaving Washington.

We had been holding it together for eight years, she claimed, so as those doors closed she sobbed uncontrollably for 30 minutes.

