Ford Owners: Now Ford Can Disable Your Car's Radio, A/C, or Deny Vehicle Access in Case You Miss a Car Payment

Source: TheStreet and LiveMint (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

Image under Creative Commons license. All rights reserved to the original owner of the image. Photo by Ford Asia Pacific/Flickr

Ford Motor Company has submitted a patent application for a system that would enable them to remotely turn off a car's radio or air conditioning, prevent entry, or start a constant beeping sound when auto payments aren't made.

Ford has made it clear that, despite the fact that it is one of many patents it has applied for, it has no imminent intentions to use this technology.

The Aug. 20, 2021, application, which is still awaiting approval, initially details a feature that will prevent an owner or lessee from using the vehicle.

An individual would receive notification when a payment was past due.

The application states that the first computer "may deactivate a capability of a component of the vehicle or may place the vehicle in a lockout condition" if an acknowledgment is not received within a reasonable amount of time.

The situation in which the car is being repossessed with self-driving capabilities is then described.

The application states:

"The vehicle can be an autonomous vehicle and the repossession system computer may cooperate with the vehicle computer to autonomously move the vehicle from the premises of the owner to a location such as, for example, the premises of the repossession agency, the premises of the lending institution, and impound pound, or any other pre-designated location."

If a customer doesn't answer a notice of an unpaid automobile loan, cruise control and automatic windows may be turned off, according to the Ford patent application for technology that links repossession.

Ford also has the ability to disable key fobs, door locks, the accelerator, or even the engine.

According to the patent application, disabling such components might make the driver and other passengers of the car uncomfortable to a greater extent.

Ford has "no plan to deploy this," according to Wes Sherwood, a spokesperson for the Dearborn, Michigan-based car manufacturer.

In order to "encourage a culture of innovation," Ford received more than 1,300 patents in 2022, the carmaker said in an email.

Ford stated in the statement, "We submit patents on new discoveries as a routine business practise, but they aren't always a sign of new business or product plans.

Further actions might be done to encourage the automobile owner to make payments before the last step of repossession.

Before the system started a formal repossession, the car would provide a number of warnings, according to The Drive.

"The automobile can start to lose operation before a repossession if these warnings are disregarded. Little inconveniences like cruise control, automated window controls, automated seat controls, and some infotainment system components" (radio, a global positioning system (GPS), MP3 player, etc.) will be the first lost functions.

The loss of items like the air conditioning system, a remote key fob, and an automatic door lock/unlock system" is considered to be at the next, more significant level.

The same goes for an "incessant and unpleasant sound" that may start playing "every time the owner is in the car," "based on The Drive.

Sources: TheStreet, LiveMint, businesslend, The Drive, and Twitter

P.S. Follow for daily news like this.

To read daily trending news by Daily Digest and other writers, download the Newsbreak App for free.