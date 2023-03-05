Report: America's Most Sinful and Laziest States of 2022

Source: FoxNews (Shout out to check their amazing website)

A new study ranks all 50 states on how well-behaved they are.

The study reveals some states with the worst problems with anger, jealousy, excesses, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness and ranks them on top in category of the most sinful state in America.

The study was conducted by a personal finance website called WalletHub which was launched in August 2013.

The company produces research reports, including a quarterly credit card debt report and reports comparing cities and states in financially relevant categories.

Every year WalletHub publishes a report on the most sinful state in America.

The latest report was published in mid-Feb. In order to determine the most sinful states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across seven key dimensions namely anger & hatred, jealousy, excesses & vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

In the study, population size was also catered for in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across states.

Besides overall ranking, WalletHub also published the rank of states individually in all seven categories.

In the Anger and hatred category, following are some of the measurement tools used:

Violent Crimes

Sex Offenders

Bullying Rate

Share of Public-School Students in Grades 9–12 Who Carried a Weapon on School Property

Hate-Crime Incidents per Capita

In this category, Alaska was ranked at the top while Maine was at the bottom.

In the jealousy category, following factors were used:

Thefts per Capita: Full Weight

Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita

Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita

This category was topped by Louisiana while Massachusetts was ranked with the least jealousy.

In the excesses category, following factors were used:

Share of Obese Adults and Drug Overdose Deaths

Fast-Food Establishments per Capita

Excessive Drinking and adult Smokers

Share of Adults Who Reported Having Driven After Drinking Too Much

In this category, Wisconsin topped the list and Utah was at the bottom.

In the gambling disorder category, following factors were used:

Casinos per Capita

Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita

Charitable Donations as Share of Income

Share of Population with Gambling Disorders

Persons Arrested for Embezzlement per Capita

This category was topped by Mississippi while Michigan was ranked last.

In the category of time spent of adult entertainment, following factors were used:

Teen Birth Rate

Google Search Interest Index for adult entertainment sites

Average Time Spent on Adult Entertainment Sites

Persons Arrested for Prostitution and Commercialized Vice per Capita

This category was topped by Mississippi and Rhode Island was found to be least interested in the above category.

In the category of vanity, following factors were used:

Beauty Salons per Capita

Google Search Interest Index for “Top 5 Plastic Surgeries”

Consumer Expenditures per Household on Personal Care Products and Services

New York was ranked first in the most beauty salons per capita while Alaska had the least.

In the category of laziness, following factors were used:

Share of Adults Not Exercising

Average Weekly Hours Worked

Volunteer Rate: Half Weight

Average Daily Time Spent Watching TV

High School Graduation Rate

Share of Disconnected Youth

Mississippi was found to be the laziest state while Colorado was the least lazy state according to the report.

