Bill Gates Predicts What The Next Pandemic Will Be

The next major international threat to mankind, according to American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates, will be bioterrorism.

According to the Department of Justice, they include "any weapons containing a disease organism" and are classified as Weapons of Mass Destruction under Title 18 U.S.C. Section 2332a.

The agent need only be "capable of producing biological dysfunction, sickness, or death in a live creature"; it is not necessary for the agent to be biological.

He has informed us that there is a serious threat associated with all of this that we are not adequately addressing.

The billionaire thinks that we need to be aware of this threat to international security in the same way that climate change is starting to be taken into account.

A Real Danger

Based on the information that is currently available, Interpol has determined that people, terrorist organisations, and criminals have the capability and desire to use biological agents to harm society.

And since there is an increasing amount of data and expertise available online, criminals are turning to secret and anonymous communication channels like the Deep Web to purchase, sell, exchange, and communicate.

Effect Of The Harm Done

An occurrence with these traits has the potential to produce unanticipated amounts of harm, including numerous diseases and fatalities as well as the global spread of fear.

Gates has stated that in order to ensure that the world is better equipped to combat biological threats, we must increase our international collaboration and global health systems.

It should be recalled that the Microsoft founder already foresaw a potential epidemic for which society was unprepared in 2015.

One of the scenarios that is still paralyzing multiple nations four years later was predicted to happen by the end of 2019 with the coronavirus.

Anthrax

The bacterium that produces anthrax, which may have a catastrophic impact on both people and animals, is thought to be used in this bioterrorist assault, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In actuality, one of the most well-known terrorist assaults in recent memory was brought on by anthrax.

Five individuals died and 22 others were infected as a result of the 2001 incident, which involved envelopes delivered at random that were sprinkled with anthrax.

How to Prevent the Next Pandemic

Source Book: How to Prevent the Next Pandemic by Bill Gates

In his book, Bill Gates outlines the important points to remember in order to prevent a potential new epidemic from affecting the whole globe.

He discusses, among other things, assembling a unique team of researchers and distributing vaccinations more equally.

Moreover, it suggests developing a library of antivirals to fight common respiratory viruses, increasing the incentives for generic drug producers to provide affordable copies of new medications, and developing novel methods for the testing and detection of viruses.

