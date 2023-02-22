BREAKING: Significant Coast-to-Coast US Storm to Impact Millions This Week With Snow, Ice, Flooding

Source: Fox Weather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfAS9_0kvgOWCa00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo by藤谷良秀(Fujitani Yoshihide)/Creative Commons

Throughout the workday, it is anticipated that cities including Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, and Buffalo would be in the effect zone.

The days that seem to have the most potential to have disruptive travel effects are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. North of Interstate 80, millions of people might experience rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

A big, long-lasting coast-to-coast storm that is expected to affect millions of Americans this week with heavy snow, ice, flooding rain, and severe weather is being tracked by weather networks.

It is anticipated that the winter weather will begin on Monday in the West and swiftly spread throughout the nation, making travel in many areas north of Interstate 80 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday dangerous.

"Things really start to pick up as Wednesday AM approaches. When low pressure leaves the Rockies, a snow belt begins to spread throughout the northern tier from Nebraska to Wisconsin "said Jane Minar, a meteorologist with FOX Weather.

As opposed to a typical dip in the jet stream, when cold air travels far south, the flow across the nation will let warm air to remain present, keeping the southern tier of the U.S. relatively warm and creating a clear border for who experiences what type of precipitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HzTTQ_0kvgOWCa00
Key storm points. (All rights reserved to FOX Weather)Photo byFox Weather

Western U.S. up first

It's anticipated that the upcoming winter storm system will occur during a protracted cold spell in the West.

Before the major storm system's effects become noticeable, the FOX Forecast Center anticipates 8 to 12 inches of snow to accumulate on the Northern Rockies' highest peaks.

Beginning late Monday, the Mountain West might get significant snowfall, while lower elevations and the Pacific coast are more likely to see rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTIRK_0kvgOWCa00
Threats by day. (All rights reserved to FOX Weather)Photo byFOX Weather

Despite the major storm system moving eastward and departing, forecast models predict that there will likely be snow throughout much of the workweek.

On certain Cascade mountains, accumulations might exceed 2 feet, while in the Rocky Mountains, snowfall gauges could reach several feet.

The storm system's core swiftly moved eastward, but the unstable weather pattern is anticipated to last until Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cotV_0kvgOWCa00
Tracking snowfall totals in the West this week. (All rights reserved to FOX Weather)Photo byFOX Weather

Midwest in bull's-eye for significant winter weather impacts

Locations around the 32-degree threshold may see a substantial risk of ice buildup, with heavy snowfall in the north and all rain in the south.

The freezing line seems to extend from Des Moines, Iowa, through New York and parts of New England, according to the most recent prediction models.

Given this result, big metro areas including Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, and Cleveland may see an ice danger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zgHc_0kvgOWCa00
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking snow and ice in the Midwest this week. (All rights reserved to FOX Weather)Photo byFOX Weather

Because of this configuration, colder locations like Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Minneapolis, and Green Bay will likely get moderate to heavy snowfall.

Communities in the middle Mississippi and Ohio valleys are only likely to experience liquid precipitation, perhaps in large amounts, due to warm air already present not too far away.

By Thursday, these areas might have 2-3" of rain, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Flood Threats

There is a possibility of flooding as a result of the intense rain.

The risk of flash flooding will be greatest on Tuesday and Wednesday early in parts of northern Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana, and extreme southwest Ohio.

On Wednesday and Thursday mornings, a broader region will be vulnerable to flash floods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yA2AQ_0kvgOWCa00
The severe weather threat on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (All rights reserved to FOX Weather)Photo byFOX Weather

The Houston region, the Mississippi Valley, and parts of the Tennessee Valley are all at danger for severe weather, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

On Wednesday, severe thunderstorms are more likely to affect sections of northern Louisiana, the majority of Arkansas, northwest Mississippi, and southern Tennessee.

Northeast heavy ice potential

The storm system's precipitation shield is anticipated to begin having an effect on the Northeastern states on Wednesday as it moves across the nation.

Not all precipitation is anticipated to be of the frozen sort because to the warm air in situ, but several areas in New York and southern New England might experience considerable ice accretions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nVWO_0kvgOWCa00
Significant impacts are expected from a major winter storm this week. (All rights reserved to FOX Weather)Photo byFOX Weather

Less than a quarter inch of ice accumulation is often seen to be a nuisance, but accumulations of half an inch or more can cause significant issues including power outages and tree damage.

"We could see a little bit of snow across the interior portions of the Northeast, but it won't be good enough for that I-95 corridor. We are anticipating just too warm of temperatures," said Minar.

In addition to the potential for rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain, the storm system will also contribute to below-average temperatures for many people in the northern tier of the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdoSs_0kvgOWCa00
(All rights reserved to FOX Weather)Photo byFOX Weather

