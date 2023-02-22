On 2024 trail, Nikki Haley Says DeSantis 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Didn't Go Far Enough

Sources: The Guardian & Independent (Shout out to them)

At a town hall in New Hampshire, Haley advocated for a complete ban on gender-related talks in elementary schools.

The so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill introduced by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to GOP presidential contender Nikki Haley, doesn’t go “far enough.”

After a town hall on Thursday in New Hampshire, Ms. Haley spoke with Fox News Digital and criticized Mr. DeSantis’ contentious legislation, saying that discussions about gender and sexual orientation need to be completely outlawed in elementary schools.

Haley explained,

“Basically, it says you shouldn’t be able to talk about gender before third grade.”

“I apologize. That isn’t going far enough, in my opinion.”

Ms. Haley, who held the office of governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 and declared her candidature for president in 2024 on Wednesday, made similar comments to the Exeter town hall audience, saying that Mr. DeSantis’ measure “doesn’t go far enough.”

Last Monday, Haley, a former South Carolina governor and UN envoy, officially entered the race for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, trailing only Donald Trump.

DeSantis is the only contender challenging Trump in the polls, despite being widely expected to run. According to polls, Haley is in third position and could split the anti-Trump vote, giving the nomination to the outgoing president.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Trump team provided links to articles in which Ms. Haley, among other things, showed her affection for Hillary Clinton, backed Paul Ryan’s proposals to cut Social Security and Medicare, and opposed abolishing birthright citizenship.

“When I was in school you didn’t have sex ed until seventh grade. And even then, your parents had to sign whether you could take the class. That’s a decision for parents to make.”

As reported by Fox News, Haley also said Republicans should “focus on new generational leadership” by putting “a badass woman in the White House”.

Moreover, Haley stated:

“I’m not kicking sideways. I’m focused on competing against Joe Biden, not Republican rivals. I’m kicking forward.”

Haley, 51, has garnered notice for her contentious suggestion that legislators over 75 years old take a mental fitness exam.

She said:

“This is not difficult! Why can’t you turn over a mental competency exam at the same time as you run for office, just like we go and turn over our tax returns? Why is that not an option?”

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll issued on Tuesday, Mr. Trump received 43% of the vote, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (31%), and Ms. Haley (4%).

