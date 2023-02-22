Starbucks Recalls 300,000 Vanilla Frappuccino Drinks In US Over Fears They Contain Glass

Source: The Guardian, dailymail.co.uk, and Just Drinks

Starbucks has recalled more than 300,000 bottles of Vanilla Frappuccino that are ready to drink due to concerns that they may contain glass.

The beverage, which is sold across the country and is supplied by PepsiCo, has been voluntarily recalled in 25,200 cases, each of which contains 12 bottles.

Hence, a procedure that started on January 28 is removing 302,400 bottles off the market.

The concerned bottles include expiry dates of 8 March, 29 May, 4 June, and 10 June, all of which are for this year.

There are no Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccinos available in Starbucks locations. But, buyers may locate them in a number of national retail chains, such as Walmart, Amazon, and Target.

The concerned product may cause transient or medically reversible adverse health effects or when the chance of major adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA, which classified the recall as a class two recall.

According to Insider:

“The removal of these products from the marketplace is currently under way.”

Since last year, a Starbucks product has been recalled two other times. After finding metal particles in the drinks, PepsiCo was forced to withdraw 221 cases of Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages in seven states in August. Class two was also assigned to that recall.

The North American Coffee Partnership, which develops, produces, and sells RTD coffee-based products, was established by Starbucks and PepsiCo in 1994.

PepsiCo commented on the recall, stating that it issued a voluntary product recall on specific lots of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership" (13.7 oz. glass bottle).

“Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised.”

There are three categories for this kind of product recall according to the FDA.

Class II recalls are those that come with the warning that exposure to them may cause transitory or medically reversible adverse health effects or when the possibility of substantial adverse health consequences is remote.

According to the FDA, Class I is the most severe classification and is used when there is a "reasonable possibility" that using or being exposed to a product that violates the law would result in substantial adverse health effects or death.

221 cases of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages in 15-ounce packs, which are also made by the North American Coffee Partnership, were subject to a recall notice from the FDA in August of last year.

Due to a potential metal particle contamination in the beverage, the recall was given a Class II rating and the manufacturer started the product recall.

