Are Starbucks, McDonald's, Subway and Other Fast Food Open on Presidents Day?

On February 20, 2023, Presidents Day—also known as Washington's Birthday—will be observed in remembrance of the nation's first president.

Notwithstanding the fact that Washington's birthday was on February 22, the federal holiday is honored on the third Monday of every February.

Presidents Day is a nationally recognized federal holiday, just like New Year's Day, July Fourth, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

So, just as with the other holidays stated, there could be some adjustments to the hours of operation of your preferred shops and eateries.

Starbucks

While Starbucks is expected to be open as usual, there may be some variations for locations inside of airports or other establishments.

McDonald's

The holiday won't have an impact on McDonald's, and eating establishments won't operate during different hours on Presidents Day.

Subway

Subways around the country ought to remain open on Presidents Day without changing their operating schedules.

Dairy Queen

On Presidents Day, Dairy Queen restaurants will be operating as usual even if they are closed on other holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Burger King

On Presidents Day, Burger King will be open during regular business hours.

Taco Bell

Presidents Day won't impact Taco Bell's hours of operation.

Chipotle

The Presidents Day holiday won't have an impact on Chipotle's operating hours.

What is President Day?

Presidents' Day, also known as Washington's Birthday, is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday in February to honor George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

The day is occasionally seen as a celebration of all U.S. presidents' births and lifetimes.

Presidents' Day has its roots in the 1880s, when Washington's birthday became the first official holiday to be observed.

Washington was the leader of the Continental Army during the American Revolution and the nation's first president.

