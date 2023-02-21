1-year-old girl among 3 dead in mass shooting on I-57 near 111th Street

Source: CBS Chicago (Shout out to check their amazing website)

CHICAGO — During a shooting spree on I-57 at 111th Street on Sunday night, a 1-year-old girl, two teens, and three other people were murdered and injured.

The highway was shut down for many hours.

At 10:30 p.m., shots were fired between 111th and 127th streets when a vehicle carrying six persons was travelling north on I-57.

The white sport utility vehicle that was the target of the gunfire was able to depart the motorway and halt at Morgan Park close to the 111th Street exit ramp.

The car's passenger-side glass was left with several gunshot wounds, and the damage persisted.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, three persons died: 1-year-old A-mara Hall, 13-year-old William Smith, and 19-year-old Nasir Hall.

Three other persons were admitted to the hospital, according to state police, although their ages and conditions were not disclosed.

We think one of them was a lady who was sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and the other was a kid who was rushed to the Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago for treatment.

We do not, however, know much about people who were harmed since State Police share so little information.

"It was utter chaos," said Pastor Donovan Price.

Price was there at the shooting site on Sunday night, and he is currently coordinating with the family of the 13-year-old victim.

"Of course, the mom is barely able to speak at this time. She's devastated, probably still in shock - and still wondering how this all happened," Price said. "She wasn't in the car, I don't believe – and so she basically gets a call, and then goes and runs to the hospital to find out the worst."

How did all of this start? There is still no official answer to that question.

"Now, we're still unsure about information," Price said.

Pastor Price said quite a bit is being floated when it comes to answering those questions.

"Road rage and that type of thing," he said. "Only those who were there really know what was going on."

State police have not said if they believe the shooting was random or mistaken identity, or if the SUV was targeted.

There were kids inside, either way. There were no tinted windows, so the gunman could see that the Vehicle was packed with six individuals.

Everyone in the Vehicle was a family member, according to reports, and whomever opened fire didn't care about them or anybody else on I-57.

There have been no developments as of Monday afternoon, despite our repeated attempts to contact the state police about it.

State police stated that the probe was still in its early stages. "No more information is available at this time to preserve the integrity of the inquiry."

