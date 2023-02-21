Three days. 10 mass shootings. More than 50 victims. US sees worst weekend of 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCuHG_0kuPVzV600
Photo byFibonacci Blue/Creative Commons

Nine kids were shot at a service station in Georgia.

There were six fatalities in a Mississippi town.

In Memphis, eleven individuals were shot.

In New Orleans, five persons suffered injuries close to a parade.

On a highway in Chicago, six individuals were shot.

Just half of the reported mass gunshot violence over the weekend is represented by that.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there were ten mass shootings from February 17 through February 19, which is the highest of any weekend so far this year.

Any shootings from Friday to Sunday that resulted in the shooting of four or more individuals, except the shooter or shooters, are included in that statistic.

10 mass shootings 'high for this time of year'

Ten mass shootings in a single weekend, according to Mark Bryant, executive director of the Gun Violence Archive, is "definitely high for this time of year."

According to research, the summer months tend to see an uptick in gun violence in the United States.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, the number of mass shootings in the United States over a typical weekend peaked in mid-July with 15. There were 20 throughout the lengthy Fourth of July weekend (Friday through Monday).

In addition to one each in Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Mississippi during the last weekend, there were two mass shootings apiece in Georgia and Missouri. There were 13 fatalities and 46 injuries overall.

Mass shootings in 2023 outpace 2022

Data from the publicly available nonprofit database shows that there have been 82 mass shootings this year, compared to 59 at the same time last year.

'More guns everywhere'

The mass shootings, according to Daniel Webster, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research, highlight the federal and state governments' continued inactivity.

Instead, state legislators have promoted "Right to Carry" legislation, which either do away with the requirement for a licence to carry a concealed weapon or make the process of obtaining one exceedingly simple, according to Webster.

However it has been shown that the "more guns everywhere" strategy just fuels violent crime and has no effect on stopping mass shootings.

Except for Illinois and South Carolina, practically all of the states that saw mass shootings over the weekend do not need a licence to carry concealed loaded weapons, according to Webster.

Sources: NBER, BMC, gunviolencearchive.org, Chicago Tribune, and commercialappeal.

