New 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey As Death Toll Nears 47,000

People react after an earthquake in Antakya in Hatay province, Turkey. (All rights reserved to the original owner of the image) Photo by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

(SAMANDAG, Turkey) — The U.S. Geological Service reports that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 shook Turkey on Monday night, even though the nation is still recovering from one of the biggest natural catastrophes in its history.

The quake was centered near the southern city of Samandag, located in Hatay province, which suffered catastrophic damage in the quake that struck on Feb. 6.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred two weeks ago, killing 46,957 people worldwide, with 41,156 deaths in Turkey and 5,801 deaths in Syria, according to officials from Turkey and Syria.

Two bodies recovered from building

Two bodies were found in a collapsed structure, while a third guy was pulled out alive by rescuers, according to Assed Baig of Al Jazeera, who was reporting from Antakya, Turkey.

"We know that four males entered the premises to retrieve certain items. While the authorities had issued warnings against entering the structures, nobody actually anticipated another earthquake of this size."

What the residents are saying

Muna al-Omar, a local, claimed that when the quakes on Monday struck, she was in a tent in a park in the heart of Antakya.

“I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet,” she said, crying as she held her seven-year-old son. “Is there going to be another aftershock?”

On February 6, earthquakes with magnitudes 7.8 and 7.6 shook southeast Turkey and neighboring Syria, killing about 47,000 people and displacing one million. The calamity will likely cost the economy tens of billions of dollars.

Mehmet Kokum, a geology assistant professor stationed in Elazig, Turkey, said that more than 5,000 aftershocks have occurred since the earthquakes on February 6.

“This is quite expected,” Kokum told Al Jazeera. “We know from our experience, the aftershocks will last from months to years. But it’s going to decrease day by day.”

Syria hit again

The Idlib and Aleppo provinces of Syria, which were also severely impacted by the earthquakes two weeks ago, reported several structures collapsing and interrupted electricity and internet services in certain areas.

Several individuals were gathered in open spaces after fleeing their houses.

A number of patients were treated by the Syrian American Medical Society, which administers hospitals in northern Syria, including some who had heart attacks spurred on by terror.

According to the disaster management office, the dead toll in Turkey from the quakes two weeks ago increased to 41,156 on Monday, and more deaths were anticipated. In Syria, almost 6,000 people perished.

Several individuals are still unaccounted for, and it is believed that 385,000 apartments were destroyed or severely damaged.

