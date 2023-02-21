Nine Children, Ages 5 to 17, Shot at Georgia Gas Station; Police Investigating

Sources: FOX 10 Phoenix and USA Today

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Nine youths - including a 5-year-old child - were wounded after shots rang out at a gas station in a Georgia city bordering Alabama, authorities said Saturday. (Source: Washington Post)

What we know about police response:

At around 10 p.m., department officers arrived.

In the midst of a sizable crowd of people outside the Shell petrol station along Highway 27, police discovered numerous gunshot victims.

As of Saturday, at least four of the wounded had been released from the hospitals where they were being treated.

There have been no arrests in the case as of Monday.

When Columbus police officers arrived at the scene at about 10 p.m. on Friday, they discovered many gunshot victims amidst a sizable crowd.

At a press conference on Saturday, police chief Freddie Blackmon stated that there had reportedly been an incident at a neighboring party that had spilled over to the gas station when the shooting started. Blackmon stated that the event was still being investigated but did not disclose any other information.

"I am committed to assuring you that we will find the person or persons responsible for this senseless crime," he said.

Detectives have spoken to witnesses, some of whom are cooperating, according to Blackmon, while others are not.

"I encourage anyone with information to contact police. I encourage parents whose child was injured in this incident to make sure that any information they share with them is shared with police. We will work around the clock to resolve this case," he said.

The victims:

Seven males, aged 5, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 17, and two females, both 13, were named as the gunshot victims.

At least four patients have left the hospitals where they were being treated as of Saturday afternoon, according to Blackmon.

None of the injuries, according to the authorities, were life-threatening.

"To know where your children are and what they have in their possession", Blackmon advised local parents.

"We must work toward helping communicate to our children how to peacefully resolve conflict without resorting to gun violence," he said.

Mayor B.H. said:

"I'm extremely thankful to God that nobody lost their lives."

"I'm sick of watching people get into a quarrel, a brawl, or even both, and then feel the need to pull out a gun. Simply put, that must end. To recapture our youth, the community must find a solution."

No one has been arrested yet, and Blackmon didn't say if investigators have identified any suspects.

Incident marks 82nd mass shooting in US this year

According to statistics from the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one with four or more victims, excluding the gunman, the Georgia incident was the 82nd mass shooting this year in the United States.

