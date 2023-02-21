After Twitter, Now You Have to Pay $12 per Month for Verification on Facebook and Instagram

Sources: CNBC (Shout out to them to check their amazing website)

Photo by Dima Solomin on Unsplash

Following the footsteps of Elon Musk-led microblogging platform Twitter, Meta has announced plans to roll out ‘Meta Verified’ on Facebook and Instagram for creators thus joining the league of paid verification on social media platforms.

Mark Zuckerberg informed through a Facebook blog about the new paid subscription. For creators, Meta Verified starts at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on iOS. This week, the new service will make its launch in Australia and New Zealand before expanding to other countries.

Meta verified is "a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support," the founder and CEO wrote in his blog.

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

Twitter was the first one to bring paid verification for accounts. For large corporations, Twitter has also introduced a brand-new paid service called Twitter Verification that provides a gold checkmark to their official corporate accounts.

It relaunched its Blue subscription in December last year which cost $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month globally.

The availability of the "Meta Verified" subscription service for Android users is not yet known.

All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture. Photo by Md Asif Raihan

Also, Allowing paying users access to a blue tick has previously caused trouble for other social media platforms.

The pay-for-verification tool on Twitter was suspended in November last year after scammers began posing as well-known companies and celebrities and paying for the badge. Other websites like Reddit, YouTube, and Discord use similar payment-based models.

The step was taken as in 2022, for the first time since the California-based company went public in 2012, Meta's ad revenue plummeted. In November, due to excessive expenditure during the Covid-19 epidemic, the corporation announced the layoff of 11,000 jobs, a step to regain revenue.

At the time, based on the surge Meta experienced over the epidemic, Mr. Zuckerberg stated that he had anticipated an increase in Meta's growth, but that did not ultimately materialize.

Sources: CNBC and BBC

