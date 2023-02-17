White House: Tesla to Open 7,500 Charging Stations in US to Other EVs by 2024

Tesla To Open 7,500 Chargers Inr All Other EVs

White House officials announced that Tesla will open up 7,500 of its charging stations by the end of 2024 to non-Tesla EV drivers. The decision was taken aiming at creating a convenient, reliable, and made-in-America electric vehicle charging network.

White officially announced widening the charging network by building 500,000 electric chargers all along America's highways.

The Department of Energy announced $7.4 million in funding for seven projects to develop innovative medium-and-heavy-duty EV charging and hydrogen corridor infrastructure plans serving millions of Americans across 23 states.

Previously the company’s chargers in the U.S. were mostly used by and made to be compatible with Tesla EVs only. Tesla commits to open 7,500 chargers for other electric vehicles as well.

Air India Signs Biggest Deal Of Aviation History

The Tata group-owned Air India on Tuesday placed the largest-ever aircraft order in global aviation history with letters of intent signed for the purchase of 470 aircraft,

The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s, and 10 Boeing 777-9s widebody aircraft, which will be deployed on international long haul routes, and then, 210 Airbus A320/321 neos, 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrow body aircraft that will largely operate the domestic routes.

A statement issued by the White House said that the 220 firm order for Boeing aircraft was valued at $34 billion at list price.

The virtual event to announce the order was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and Air India’s MD & CEO Campbell Wilson.

First Human Expedition Video Of Titanic Released

Rare and in some cases never seen before video of a 1986 dive through the wreckage of the Titanic is being released by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

More than an hour-long video was released on 16th at 06:00 on the institution's YouTube channel. The trailer for the launch was made available before the launch, with people waiting eagerly to see the full tour of the wreckage.

The expedition marked the first time human eyes had seen the liner since it struck an iceberg and sank in the frigid North Atlantic in 1912.

Raquel Welch Dies At Age Of 82

After a brief illness, the celebrity died peacefully on Wednesday morning, according to her manager. She gained notoriety for her role as a bikini-clad cavewoman in the 1966 movie One Million Years B.C.

The US actress and model broke the mold of the traditional Hollywood s*x symbol by portraying strong female characters. Her success in the 1960s and 1970s is mostly centered around her beauty.

