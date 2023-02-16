McDonald's Puts a Well-Loved Sandwich Back on the Menu

McDonald's has a history of reintroducing popular menu items to the lineup before removing them again. Certain menu adjustments are recurring or seasonal.

When it comes to their version of the well-known Pumpkin Spice Latte, McDonald's has adhered to the PSL norm and only offers it during the fall and holiday seasons, after which it regrettably departs from the menu for almost another year.

McDonald's offers seasonal snacks to assist satisfy cravings caused by the loss of pumpkin spice. Following the removal of the PSL off the menu, donut sticks and cinnamon cookie lattes have been brought back.

It will soon be time for the Shamrock Shake to return after the Christmas season. These are all variations on seasonal or holiday menus.

The McDonald's McRib, a boneless pork sandwich slathered in delectable BBQ sauce, is another option. This menu item has a sizable fan base, and there is a McRib tracker to find out if and when the sandwich will return (the corporation claims it is no longer available).

Fans of the McRib and the seasonality of the drink menu want the limited-time menu items to be available forever, but the drive to try them while they're still available stems from their short shelf lives.

The chain has now turned. exclusively in the United Kingdom, one popular sandwich is being added to the "permanent" menu, moving away from the limited-time-offer format.

McDonald's Responds to Requests for the Return of a Fan Favorite

Delish claimed that McDonald's is bringing back its McSpicy and keeping it on the menu. One of the most well-liked menu items is the hot and spicy chicken breast, which is served with mayo, lettuce, and a sesame seed bun.

Feb. 15 will see the return throughout the United Kingdom. For £4.79 or £6.29 as the value meal, customers may purchase the McSpicy.

According to the corporation, both chicken sandwiches will continue to be available in the United Kingdom.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of the McSpicy to our regular menu in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The McSpicy adds spice to our menu, and we hope chicken fans throughout the country are as thrilled about its long-term availability as we are", said Gráinne Allen, director of food and innovation at McDonald's.

According to Express, McDonald's introduced the McSpicy to the UK in July 2021, and it was a success. Before McDonald's decided to make it a permanent part of the menu, the newly popular item made another brief appearance.

McDonald's Beyond LTOs

Apart from the usual seasonal promotions, McDonald's has actually reduced its limited-time deals in the US since it has been concentrating on growing its digital business.

"We are changing from a brand that serves billions and billions of people in the same manner to one that treats each of our billions of consumers distinctively as individuals with tailored products, services, and experiences thanks to our focus on digital."
By doing this, we increase the adoration and allegiance of our consumers for McDonald's. These expenditures are yielding results.

CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski stated on the chain's fourth-quarter results call that in our top six markets, digital sales accounted for nearly 35% of system-wide sales in the fourth quarter.

Sources: TheStreet, Wikipedia, Delish, MarketWatch, Food Matters Live, Express.co.uk, and Seeking Alpha.

