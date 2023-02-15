Trump vs Nikki Confirmed, ChatGPT Got Hired For $183K Job, Ohio Train Disaster, & More

Nikki Haley Joined The Race For Presidential Run Of 2024

All rights reserved to the original owner of the picture. Photo by Flickr

The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, joined the race for the presidential election in 2024 making her first official rival challenging Mr. Trump. She took to Twitter to announce her comeback in a brief video message captioned "Get excited! Time for a new generation. Let’ s do this".

The news came as a surprise because in Aug. 2021, she had confirmed that she would support Donald Trump and she will not join the race if he did. She called for a new generation of leadership in her three and half minutes video. She also said that The republicans lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight elections, a trend "that has to change".

ChatGPT Passes Coding Interview Worth $183K Salary

Photo by Om siva Prakash on Unsplash

Though ChatGPT is just an AI tool and cannot replicate humans, but amazingly ChatGPT has cleared the coding interview of a level 3 engineer of Google who get a handsome salary of $183K.

The question now arises is "Will advancement in AI can cause more possible layoffs?" Though ChatGPT has cleared the interview it cannot replace the human factor involved in engineering. When the question was asked from ChatGPT, the answer was

Photo by ChatGPT

Certainly, AI can help to organize the task but it's a long way of development to go for human-like output.

Ohio Train Disaster Killing Birds And Animals

Photo by Tom Barrett on Unsplash

A train, 50 cars, carrying harmful toxic got derailed in Ohio on Feb.,3. The train was carrying vinyl chloride, a flammable gas, used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, and vehicle interior.

The content was released in a controlled manner to rule out chances of explosion. This chemical poses a risk of cancer in humans as brought out by concerned authorities.

Environment protection agency has asked people to entertain caution for possible contamination of harmful gases in the air. Air quality check is being carried out on regular basis.

People living and working within 1 mile were asked to evacuate and were later, on 8th, asked to return back. However, people have reported irritation to the skin and eyes. People after returning home, have reported their pets either dying or falling sick as far as 10 miles, including hens, dogs, and fishes in nearby streams. However, there is no human casualty reported.

New Zealand Announces Third-Ever National Emergency

Photo by Eduardo Drapier on Unsplash

Several flight cancellations, road closures, and power outages have impacted up to 60,000 houses due to the cyclone's severe devastation to the country's north, which has seen massive flooding and destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle on 14th.

Only twice has New Zealand ever proclaimed a state of emergency, first at the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic and once after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

A day after, New Zealand was hit by a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1.

P.S. Follow for daily news like this.

To read daily trending news by Daily Digest and other writers, download the Newsbreak App for free.

We've recently started earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you'd also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.