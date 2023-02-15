Jeff Bezos Asked an Amazon Candidate Two Questions, Then Hired Her on the Spot as One of His Assistants

Source: Ann Hiatt Book and @annhiatt on Instagram

An Amazon employee who worked for Jeff Bezos in the past recently recounted her job interview with the company's founder and former CEO. In 2002, when Amazon was still in its infancy, Ann Hiatt secured a job interview with the billionaire industrialist.

Twenty years later, she told CNBC about two inquiries he made of her at the time.

Ann entered the interview at ease and felt even more relieved when Bezos said he would just ask her two questions.

The 1st Question

Hiatt was asked to estimate the quantity of glass panes in the city of Seattle in the first question.

That doesn't seem that enjoyable, does it?

Hiatt initially had the same idea before acting quickly. Hiatt calculated the population of Seattle and made the assumption that each person would have a house, a place of employment or education, and a method of transportation, all of which would have glass window panes.

Hiatt was aware that this was a test of her mental abilities. She explained the numbers to Bezos in this way, and he thought it was about correct.

The 2nd Question

The second query was easier to understand.

The business tycoon's second query to Hiatt was, "What are your professional goals?"

She responded by telling Bezos that she wanted to be like them and learn everything they know because Amazon has shown to be a firm full of driven and ambitious individuals.

She was immediately hired by Bezos.

Years later, Haiti considered what Bezos's two queries meant while working at Amazon and sitting a short distance from his desk in the same office.

"He was testing my potential by asking me questions that would investigate whether I had the fortitude, guts, and drive to run at his pace and be courageous enough to constantly leap with him and level up," she added.

Where Is Ann Hiatt Now

Today, Ann Hiatt is a Silicon Valley veteran. Despite her lack of expertise, her 2002 conversation with Bezos only served to highlight how talented the CEO was.

She eventually established her own business, found new chances, and published her first book.

Sources: MSN, News18, and Economic Times

