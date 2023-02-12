One More UFO Shoot Down By US, Women Pilot Team Creates History, US First Lady Kisses Kamala Harris's Husband, & More

Unidentified Flying Object Shot Down Over Canadian Airspace By US

Making it third in a row, one more unidentified flying object was shot down by the US over Canadian airspace in a joint operation. The first one was shot down over the Atlantic, the second over Alaska, and in a third similar incident, F-22 of US shot down a cylindrical-shaped object flying at an altitude of 40,000ft.

No agency or country had claimed ownership of the object except only in the first case where Chinese officials confirmed the balloon belongs to them.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter and wrote “I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object”.

The same action was later confirmed by the Defense Minister of Canada in her tweet.

All Women Fighter Pilot Team To Carry Out Flypast Over Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII will be played between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on 12th Feb. But it was made more special this time as seven women fighter pilots in four aircraft will be carrying out a flypast over State Farm Stadium in Arizona. It was done as a mark of respect for 50 years of women flying in naval aviation.

The team will fly in a diamond formation consisting of four aircraft namely two F/A-18F Super Hornets, one F-35C Lightning II, and one EA-18G Growler, and will be carrying out flypast at the culmination of the national anthem.

In a press conference, the team called it once in a lifetime opportunity and were excited about the event.

US First Lady Jill Biden Kisses Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff

The video of US First Lady Jill Biden kissing Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff that leaked online has caused a stir on the internet. Prior to Tuesday's State of the Union speech by President Joe Biden, the event took place. The video that was tweeted has gained a lot of attention.

A journalist by the name of Benny Johnson posted the now-viral clip on Twitter. Jill Biden could be seen walking up to shake hands with Doug Emhoff in the 8-second video. After exchanging handshakes, they engaged in an odd lip kiss.

After being posted online, the video garnered over 5.4 million views. Twitter users responded in droves in the comments area.

Google Lost $170 Billion After Flop Show By Its Chatbot BARD

Photo by Sascha Bosshard on Unsplash

This week, the price of Google fell, wiping off almost $170 billion in market value. It had its worst week since November 22. Since competitor Microsoft revealed that it will be integrating popular chatbot ChatGPT onto its search engine Bing and browser Edge, Google's stock has been under pressure.

In reaction to Microsoft, Google unveiled Bard, a chatbot powered by AI. However, after Bard published one incorrect response to a query, the price of Google shares fell. On the other hand, Microsoft stock increased by 2% this week.

Analysts have given Google an outperform rating, but they have also noted that Microsoft is winning the AI war.

