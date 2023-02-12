In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.

Throughout the horrifically violent night, between 2:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, 14 people were shot all across New York.

In the Bronx, five people were shot. Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, a shooter opened fire outside a Popeyes restaurant in the Tremont neighborhood of the Bronx, according to police.

Four persons were shot, including Jeremiah Smith, 24, who was tragically shot in the chest and ultimately passed away in the hospital.

At the scene, police detained two individuals, who were eventually charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, and possession of weapons. The shooter visibly opened fire on the scene's video that has been subsequently obtained.

A 33-year-old male was shot and wounded less than two hours later at 4:22 p.m. on Astoria Blvd. at 8th St. in Astoria, according to police. According to authorities, the man rushed to Elmhurst Hospital on his own after being wounded in the leg. His wounds did not pose a life-threatening risk.

Four more people were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Coney Island within an hour, according to the police. Just before 5 o'clock, the victims were standing in front of the High Moon Smoke Shop on Mermaid Avenue near West 33rd St. when a maroon minivan driving by started firing shots at them. An eyewitness reported that "the vehicle stopped in front of the establishment and they started shooting". The gunfire erupted quickly with an uncountable number of shots. Of the four victims, at least one was the intended victim.

On 183rd St. near Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica, a 20-year-old guy was shot in the shoulder at 6:25.

At 11:30 p.m., robbers entered a tiny store in Clinton Hill and shot the 48-year-old employee while stealing $4,600 from the till.

Around 2:32 a.m. in Astoria, a 23-year-old male was shot in the left thigh on 33rd St. near 28th Rd., according to police. The man was taken by ambulance to Elmhurst Hospital, where doctors predicted he would survive.

A man with a gunshot wound to his leg entered Queens Hospital Center in Hillcrest at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

On White Plains Road in Parkchester, a 27-year-old man was shot in the head as he stood outside a car, according to police. The man died at Jacobi Hospital after being taken there by EMS.

