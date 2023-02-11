SpaceX Test Fires Booster 7, Spy Balloon and Chinese Connection Confirmed, Massive Earthquake Hits Turkey, & More

Elon Musk Led SpaceX Successfully Test Fired Booster 7

Photo by Photo by SpaceX

Elon Musk lead Spacex test-fired super heavy booster, named Booster 7, consisting of a total of 33 engines in Texas. This Super Heavy Booster will be used in "Starship which will take us to the Mars" Musk wrote in his tweet. Out of 33 Raptor engines, 31 fired successfully.

The CEO of SpaceX took to Twitter to share the news. The video on Twitter shows a drone view of the static test fire. Below the video Musk wrote that "Team turned off one engine just before start and one stopped itself, so 31 engines fired overall. But still enough engines to reach orbit".

The static test fire showed massive flame erupting out of the engines for approximately ten seconds followed by a huge cloud of dust.

Spy Balloon Had Chinese Military Tools

Photo by abc news

Pentagon has officially acknowledged that the spy balloon was part of a Chinese surveillance program aimed to gather sensitive information. It had equipment that could intercept electromagnetic signals and had enough solar power for the operation of this equipment.

From the trajectory, it was confirmed that the balloon had flown over 40 countries before ending up in the US. Earlier, China accepted that the balloon belongs to them and claimed it to be a weather balloon which has deviated from its planned trajectory due to the jet stream.

Most recently, a second car-sized flying object was also shot down over Alaska. Again fresh tension has erupted in the relations between two powerful nations. Following this, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had postponed his trip to China.

Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Crosses 22,000

Photo by Photo byJens AberonUnsplash

A massive earthquake struck Syria and Turkey which resulted in the death of more than 22,000 people. At various locations, rescuers are still finding survivors buried under the debris even after three days.

Disturbing visuals were coming from all across the country. The Syrian government approved humanitarian aid delivery across the frontlines of the country’s 12-year civil war, state media said, adding aid would arrive with those who needed it with the help of the UN, Syrian Red Crescent, and International Red Cross.

Kendall Shared Topless Video Captioned Good Night

Photo by Photo byInstagram@kendalljenner

Yet again, Kendall Jenner pulled the casual attention of her followers when she posted a series of images and videos on her Instagram account. In one of the videos, she was seen completely topless and her hand covering her chest. The Instagram post was captioned gnight (good night).

The post got mixed reactions from her followers. Soon after the post, her sisters jumped into the comment section and called her pictures "perfect" and "perfection". While some comments "why, you are better than this" and many others call it Kardashian Trash and asked to help the people of Turkey and Syria.

